Ozzy Osbourne Already Finished Memoir to Cover Career-Threatening Cheating Scandal and Fallout with Wife Sharon

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne may have died today July 22, 2025, but The Prince of Darkness still has the last word on his story. Hi upcoming memoir, "Last Rites," will revisit the darkest chapter of his life—a four-year affair that nearly ended his decades-long marriage to Sharon Osbourne.

The book is expected to recount his relationship with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, which spanned from 2012 to 2016. The revelation shattered his marriage. Sharon, then 63, was blindsided by the betrayal and revealed during her "Cut the Crap" show in London that she attempted to end her life after learning the full extent of the affair. "I took, I don't know how many pills," she said. "I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.'"

A Marriage on the Brink

The memoir will reportedly reflect on how Sharon discovered the affair and decided to walk away after 34 years of marriage. "When he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing," she told "Loose Women," per PEOPLE. "You are emotionally invested."

The infidelity wasn't the result of a one-night lapse—it was a years-long relationship. Pugh once told People that Ozzy made her feel "like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world," but admitted that after the affair ended, "it was a struggle every day."

Sources close to Ozzy say he didn't hold back in the book. "Ozzy didn't hold back. He talks through the chaos of the last 17 years, including Sharon leaving him," one insider told the Daily Mail, adding that his affair, sex addiction, and the fallout from it will be covered in unflinching detail.

A few songs in and it hits that you’re truly watching Ozzy perform for the very last time…🥺 pic.twitter.com/FVWflTzlvw — YakkyDoodle 🇺🇸 (@MissyMy56788778) July 5, 2025

Rebuilding After Rock Bottom

Sharon eventually forgave him months after the split. Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction, committed to therapy, and began working toward sobriety,steps he credits with helping him win back his wife's trust. "Had she not taken him back, things could've ended very differently," the source said.

Since reconciling, Sharon has stood by Ozzy through serious health challenges, including his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020.

The couple first met in 1979 and married in 1982. They share three children, Aimée, Kelly and Jack.

"Last Rites" is expected to include what one source described as "the good, the bad, the ugly and downright despicable."