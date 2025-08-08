Steven Tyler's Accuser Urges Judge to Deny Dismissal Request in Child Sex Abuse Case

A woman who says rock star Steven Tyler sexually abused her when she was 16 is asking a California judge to deny his request to dismiss her lawsuit.

Julia Misley, the accuser, says Tyler waited too long to claim that he shouldn't be sued under California's Child Victims Act.

In her new court filing, Misley says Tyler is using a "fatal" argument that he didn't mention earlier in the case.

He now says their relationship happened mostly in Massachusetts, where the age of consent is 16, and that California law should not apply.

According to RollingStone, Misley argues that Tyler already knew the locations of the alleged abuse and didn't bring up these state laws properly in his April 2025 response.

The case is scheduled for trial on October 1. A hearing on the motion to dismiss is set for August 28 in Inglewood, California.

Misley's lawyers say it would be unfair to split the case into four separate lawsuits in different states.

They argue Tyler should be held responsible under California law since some of the alleged abuse happened there, and because he was living in California at the time.

Tyler's Alleged Victim Says She Was Treated Like an Object, Not a Person

Misley originally filed the lawsuit in December 2022. She says Tyler began abusing her after meeting her at a concert in Oregon in 1973.

She claims that after she became pregnant, Tyler convinced her parents to sign over custody so she could travel with him without legal trouble. Misley says she was treated more like an object than a person.

One incident she describes involved Tyler dragging her naked onto an elevator at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a past court filing, Tyler denied the abuse and said they were in a consensual relationship. He also mentioned the relationship in his 2011 memoir, writing about gaining legal guardianship over a teenage girl.

Tyler's lawyer says the statute of limitations is a valid defense and was included in their legal filings. If the court agrees, parts of the case could be thrown out.

Tyler, now 77, plans to attend the October trial. "We feel very good about the case," his lawyer said.

The new filing comes as Tyler publicly mourns the death of fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne. Tyler wrote, "This is unimaginable," in a touching tribute, USA Today said. Aerosmith, the band Tyler fronts, called Osbourne "a voice that changed music forever."