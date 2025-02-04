Steven Tyler's Return to the Stage After Vocal Surgery Divides Fans: 'He's Struggling'

Steven Tyler's return to the stage has fans divided over his voice.

The Aerosmith frontman performed at this Jam For Janie charity event on Feb. 2, marking his return to the stage for the first time since he had vocal cord surgery in 2023 after he fractured his larynx.

In videos posted to social media, Tyler can be seen performing a cover of Extreme's "More Than Words" as well as the Aerosmith classic "Dream On." He was joined by several other artists such as Extreme for "More Than Words" as well as Mick Fleetwood, Nuno Bettencourt, Chris Robinson and Tom Hamilton among others.

Last night Steven Tyler made his first public stage appearance since his voice surgery and Aerosmith breakup.



He performed "More Than Words" of Extreme, with Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) & Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith). pic.twitter.com/LiLIOJ0EFV — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) February 3, 2025

While taking the stage again was a triumphant moment for Tyler, fans of his were divided over his voice with some saying that the singer's voice is not as good as it was before and that he is struggling to sing.

"He's struggling, but I give him credit for giving it his best. Perhaps, his voice will get better with time," commented one person.

"I'm proud of him for getting back in the game, but have to say he sounds pretty off-key here. I hope his throat heals well," another added.

"Omg horrible. He should stop," another said.

Others applauded Tyler and his voice, saying how well his is doing after the vocal surgery.

"He sounds good. Glad he can still sing!" wrote one X user.

"The legend is working his way back!" commented another.

Aerosmith postponed their 2023 tour after Tyler had suffered a vocal cord injury. The injury became so severe that it required the singer to take a step away from Aerosmith and to retire from touring all together.

The band announced the news in a lengthy post to their social media account.

"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history," the post began.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

However, they made it clear that the vocal damage Tyler suffered required them to stop touring.

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage," it added.

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true," the statement concluded.

The band has since insisted that they will not tour with a new singer.