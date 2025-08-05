Diddy's Lawyers Accuse Government of Being 'Hellbent' on Punishing the Rap Icon Amid Shocking Claims of Prison Food Horror

A federal judge has denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' request for bail before his upcoming sentencing. This marks another legal hurdle for the music mogul, who was convicted on charges related to prostitution.

Combs, 55, asked Judge Arun Subramanian for release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He cited poor living conditions and claimed he was being unfairly targeted by prosecutors. His legal team wrote that the government was determined to punish him despite the jury clearing him of the most serious charges last month.

In June, Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering after a two-month federal trial.

However, he was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years. His sentencing is set for October.

Combs' attorneys argued that he was being treated more harshly than others convicted of similar crimes. They claimed the detention center served expired food and had unsanitary conditions, including reports of maggots in meals.

"Despite the jury's verdict, it continues to make factual statements that are plainly at odds with what twelve New Yorkers found and to try to keep Combs incarcerated even though the jury rejected the serious charges that led to his pre-trial detention in the first place," the letter stated.

"Hellbent on punishing him for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history, the government continues to target him unfairly, just as it has done from the inception of this provably misplaced investigation," it added.

However, Judge Subramanian dismissed these arguments. In a court filing made public by Meghann Cuniff on the X platform yesterday August 4, he stated that even if Combs did not pose a flight risk or danger to the community, there were no exceptional reasons justifying release under federal law.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will stay in jail.



Judge Subramanian rejected his bail request today.



"Even if the flight-or-danger requirement was satisfied, there are no 'exceptional reasons' warranting a departure from what Congress has required." pic.twitter.com/AdqbP5XoeX — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 4, 2025

"Even if the flight-or-danger requirement was satisfied, there are no 'exceptional reasons' warranting a departure from what Congress has required, the judge wrote.

Combs will stay in federal custody until his sentencing. While he could face up to 20 years in prison, legal experts think a longer sentence is unlikely because of the nature of the charges and his lack of prior convictions.

His legal team has not yet responded publicly to the bail denial.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has mostly remained silent since the verdict was announced.