Diddy 'Delusional' About Return as 'Artists Don't Want Him, Companies Won't Touch Him': Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs remains locked in a Brooklyn jail, awaiting sentencing on prostitution-related convictions.

The 55-year-old rapper and former music mogul hopes to stage a comeback. His lawyer says Combs feels "he has more to give" and is "more determined than ever" to rebuild his reputation. Industry insiders see it differently.

"He genuinely thinks he's coming back stronger," a source told Radar Online. "But no one with a decent reputation wants anything to do with him now. He is totally deluded if he thinks he is going to stroll out of jail and back into the recording studios and boardrooms he once dominated."

The source added that no major producers or entrepreneurs want to work with him anymore. "He will have nowhere to go and nothing to sell. He's done."

A senior music executive agreed, calling Diddy's comeback plans "delusional."

"The brand is radioactive," the executive said. "The artists don't want him. The companies won't touch him. People are staying silent now, but that doesn't mean they're waiting. They're staying away."

Conviction and Sentencing

Combs faces sentencing October 3 after being found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. Though he got off on racketeering and sex trafficking, he still could get up to 20 years in jail. Judge Arun Subramanian said no to bail many times and pointed to Combs' past of violence and the danger he is to people.

His lawyers keep trying for bail, constantly mentioning the tough times at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed Combs was served expired, maggot-infested meals and called lockdowns "exceptional circumstances" that justify release. The judge rejected the bail request, stating Combs failed to meet the burden for release.

Legal Team Seeks Home Confinement

Combs' lawyer revealed plans to seek house arrest instead of prison time. Agnifilo said Combs has therapists lined up outside the jail and needs proper programming, which the detention center lacks. "He's working very hard in therapy. I think he needs it, and that's the important part," Agnifilo said, per TMZ.

The team proposed home confinement at Combs' Miami mansion with round-the-clock monitoring. They argue Combs is not a flight risk and has shown respect for the justice system. The judge rejected the plea, citing the serious nature of his crimes involving "coercion, subjugation, and violence."

Diddy seen out in public for the first time since the Cassie 2016 footage, walking around his Miami neighborhood



rapper King Los seen walking with him also



via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/ksaq3PBoCy — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) May 20, 2024

Pardon Prospects Dim

Combs' legal team also explored a presidential pardon. Attorney Nicole Westmoreland said, "It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations about a pardon."

President Donald Trump expressed doubt about granting clemency. Trump told Newsmax, "I was very friendly with him, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile. It makes it more difficult to do."

In 2020, Combs told Charlamagne Tha God, "White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous."

Career Outlook

Combs remains determined to move forward. His lawyer said he wants to leave jail and reconnect with his seven children. He also hopes to return to the stage. "He's going to be back at Madison Square Garden," Agnifilo said. When asked what he plans to do there, the lawyer answered, "I guess being on stage."

Industry insiders disagree, saying no major players will welcome him back. The brand Combs built no longer holds value in the current landscape.