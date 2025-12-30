Taylor Swift Brings Holiday Cheer and $600 Tips to Chiefs Game Workers

Taylor Swift brought holiday cheer to Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day, and for some Kansas City Chiefs workers, the moment was unforgettable.

After attending the game to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, Swift surprised stadium employees with generous $600 tips and warm holiday greetings.

One Arrowhead Stadium employee named Robyn shared her experience in a Facebook post that quickly gained attention.

Robyn said she was working on Christmas Day, finishing her end-of-season tasks, when she noticed Donna Kelce walk by, followed by Travis Kelce and Swift.

According to Robyn, Swift was moving through the area wishing people a Merry Christmas and thanking them for working on the holiday.

According to ENews, Robyn said Swift stopped in front of her and said, "Thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this."

She recalled that both Swift and Kelce were smiling and repeatedly thanking staff members for being there on the holiday.

"My mind just froze," Robyn wrote, adding that she managed to wish them a Merry Christmas before they walked away.

Taylor Swift Praised for Heartfelt Gesture

It was only after the couple left that Robyn looked down at what was in her hand. Inside was $600 in cash. "My whole paycheck for two weeks," she explained.

Robyn said the moment hit her hard because she had just spent about the same amount on Christmas gifts for eight children. "I immediately started crying," she shared.

Robyn added that she was so touched by the gesture that she has not been able to spend the money yet.

She said she framed one of the bills as a reminder of the moment. She explained that she posted the story in a Taylor Swift fan group because she wanted to share it with people who would understand how meaningful it was.

"Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people," she wrote, calling the experience incredible, People reported.

Swift's kindness came on a day filled with emotion for the Kelce family and the Chiefs. Christmas Day's game was especially meaningful, as it could be one of Kelce's final home games amid talk of possible retirement.

After the game, Kelce admitted he was feeling "a whole lot of emotions" and said any decision about his future would be made with his family and the team.