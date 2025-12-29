Craig Mack's Ex-Wife Reveals Dark Mystery Behind His AIDS Diagnosis : 'Someone Purposely Infected Him'

Craig Mack, the late rapper known as one of Bad Boy Records' early stars, has once again come into the spotlight following claims from his ex-wife regarding the circumstances of his passing. Roxanne Alexis Hill-Johnson, mother of Mack's two children, recently spoke about her belief that someone may have purposely infected the rapper with HIV.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Hill-Johnson recounted that neither she nor her children were aware of Mack's HIV diagnosis until just weeks before his death in 2018. She explained that the coroner suggested Mack may have carried the virus for a decade without treatment.

Introducing her perspective on how Mack contracted the disease, Hill-Johnson stated, "Someone got to him. Craig had a feeling that it was something given to him, not in I guess the way people usually contract AIDS. [...] If [he] had been an intravenous drug user, sharing needles, they would know the probability of him getting sick from that. But this was just, like, out of the blue."

According to HotNewHipHop, she also mentioned that Mack had warned an aspiring male artist about potential dangers in the music industry, indicating he was aware of the risks posed by influential figures.

Hill-Johnson further detailed that she and the children only learned of the diagnosis shortly before Mack's death, leaving the family with unanswered questions. "It has resulted in a lot of confusion and lack of closure for the family," she said, noting that the exact origin of the virus remains unclear. She added that she refrains from sharing her specific theories publicly due to legal advice.

Craig Mack, born in 1971, was recognized for his breakout hit Flava in Ya Ear and for being among the first artists signed by Sean "Diddy" Combs to Bad Boy Records. Despite his early success, Mack did not achieve the same sustained prominence as some of his peers, and he spent much of his later years in a ministry in South Carolina.

While the new claims raise questions about Mack's private life, his legacy in hip-hop endures. Fans continue to celebrate his contributions to the genre, and the impact of his music remains influential. HotNewHipHop reports that conversations surrounding the rapper's life and untimely passing are ongoing, as supporters remember both his talent and personal struggles.

Though the circumstances surrounding his HIV infection remain a subject of speculation, Mack's influence as a pioneering figure in 1990s hip-hop continues to be recognized and celebrated.