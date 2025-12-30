Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mulls Legal Fight With Netflix Over 'Reckoning' as New Release Date Emerges

Sean "Diddy" Combs is weighing a possible legal battle with Netflix as a new release date for his prison sentence emerges and his legal troubles continue to grow.

The Bad Boy Records founder is considering his options over the Netflix docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," which premiered on December 2.

A spokesperson for Combs told Deadline that he and his legal team are still deciding whether to take action against Netflix over what they claim is stolen and illegally used footage shown in the series.

The docuseries includes behind-the-scenes moments filmed in the days before Combs' arrest in September 2024.

Combs, who is currently incarcerated at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, is already facing a crowded legal calendar.

While he avoided the most serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges earlier this year, a jury found him guilty on two lesser counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in October. With time served included, the Federal Bureau of Prisons now lists his expected release date as May 25, 2028, a slight change from earlier estimates. No official reason was given for the updated date.

Diddy "Still Pondering" Suing Netflix Over 'Reckoning' Series, Prison Release Date Moved Up https://t.co/oelCRDc8HN — Deadline (@DEADLINE) December 30, 2025

Netflix Denies Sean Combs' Claims of Retaliation

Beyond the criminal case, Combs is also dealing with dozens of civil lawsuits filed across the country, along with a new sexual battery investigation opened last month by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

These ongoing cases add pressure as he considers whether to challenge Netflix in court.

According to EasternHerald, before "The Reckoning" aired, Combs' lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter calling the series a "shameful hit piece."

The letter accused Netflix and executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson of using stolen footage and claimed the project was an act of "corporate retribution." The lawyers warned that Combs would not hesitate to sue if his rights were violated.

Netflix strongly denied those claims. A spokesperson said the project had no connection to any past talks between Combs and the streamer and that the footage was legally obtained.

Netflix also stated the series was not meant as retaliation and noted that Jackson did not have creative control.

Adding another layer, filmmaker Michael Oberlies explained that the footage was released by a third party while he was out of state, not by him directly.