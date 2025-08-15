Taylor Swift Honors Legends: Elizabeth Taylor Tribute Excites Her Son, George Michael Interpolation Gets Seal of Approval

Taylor Swift is paying tribute to icons on her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl," and Elizabeth Taylor's son says he is thrilled.

Christopher Wilding, 70, told TMZ that Swift's decision to name the second track after his late mother is "rare, positive role model for young girls" territory. He admired her "philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes."

Wilding, who is Elizabeth Taylor's youngest son, said he is eager to hear the song and hopes it introduces a new generation to his mother's legacy in film and her charitable work with amfAR. "I think Taylor and my mother would have gotten along," he said.

Elizabeth Taylor, a two-time Oscar winner, once played aging Las Vegas chorus girl Fran Walker in George Stevens' 1970 film "The Only Game in Town." Swift previously referenced Taylor's turbulent marriage to Richard Burton in her 2017 song "...Ready for It": "And he can be jailor / Burton to this Taylor."

New Album Details

Swift announced on Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" that "The Life of a Showgirl" will drop on October 3. "Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons. It is just right," she said. She described the record as reflecting experiences offstage during her 149-date "Eras Tour," rather than performances onstage.

The album reunites Swift with producers Max Martin and Shellback, who shaped her albums "Red," "1989," and "Reputation." Among the 12 tracks, songs like "Ruin the Friendship" and "CANCELLED!" are reportedly inspired by the breakdown of her friendship with Blake Lively.

George Michael Tribute

Swift is also honoring George Michael on the album. The track "Father Figure" features an interpolation of Michael's 1987 hit. Kenny Goss, Michael's former partner, told TMZ that George "would've been proud" of the tribute. Goss said Michael never met Swift but "he would've appreciated someone of her caliber taking an interest in his work."

Goss said he was surprised by the homage but welcomed it. "I'm glad she's doing this for George," he said, noting the song gives fans a new way to celebrate Michael, who passed away in 2016.

Swift regained ownership of her first six studio albums in May, buying back her masters from Shamrock Capital for about $360 million. She described the moment as emotional: "[My mother Andrea and brother Austin] sat down with Shamrock Capital and they told them what this meant for me... I just very dramatically hit the floor for real. Honestly, just started like bawling my eyes out, and I'm just like weeping."