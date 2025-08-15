Taylor Swift's New Song 'Ruin the Friendship' Sparks Blake Lively Speculation Amid Legal Drama

Swifties are buzzing over Taylor Swift's newly announced song "Ruin the Friendship," with many wondering if it's a nod to a rumored rift between the pop star and longtime friend Blake Lively.

The speculation comes as Lively is locked in a high-profile legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The track, listed on Swift's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl — set to drop Oct. 3 — was revealed during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

According to Yahoo, some fans quickly linked the title to reports that Swift had distanced herself from Lively after Baldoni named her in his since-dismissed $400 million defamation suit.

In court documents, Baldoni accused Lively of using Swift's influence to gain creative control of the film and even shared alleged texts in which Lively referred to Swift as one of her "dragons."

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her — claims he denies.

Who else thinks Ruin The Friendship and CANCELLED! are about Blake Lively👀🍿Taylor Swift...please... pic.twitter.com/qSmWGqpMd5 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) August 14, 2025

Evidence Shows Taylor Swift Wrote Song Before Lively Drama Began

While the theory gained traction online, the timeline tells a different story. Swift shared that she wrote The Life of a Showgirl during the summer of 2024, while touring Europe, months before Lively's allegations became public in December.

"I'd do three shows, take a few days off, fly to Sweden to record, and then head back to tour," she said on the podcast, ENews said.

Adding to the doubt, Swift and Lively were last seen together in October 2024 on a double date with Kelce and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. The couple also attended Swift's Eras Tour earlier that year.

In January 2025, a source told E! News that rumors of a falling-out were "not true." Swift, who has been friends with Lively for over a decade and is godmother to her four children, has often publicly praised the "Gossip Girl" alum.

In past interviews, she even said Lively and Reynolds were among the first to hear her new music.

While Swift's lyrics have often drawn from personal experiences, "Ruin the Friendship" could easily be about something else entirely. Neither Swift nor Lively has commented on the speculation.