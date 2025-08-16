Justin Timberlake's Anger Issues Threaten His 12-Year Marriage: Report

Justin Timberlake's homecoming isn't shaping up to be the happy reunion Jessica Biel might have hoped for. Sources tell us the actress is bracing herself for tension when the singer returns from his Forget Tomorrow world tour at the end of the month.

The problem, they say, is his temper. "She's dreading their reunion," one insider told Radar Online, adding that the 44-year-old has been making life difficult for those around him on the road. The last concert is set for July 30 in Istanbul, but for Biel, the end of the tour doesn't mean the end of the stress.

Onstage Meltdown Draws Attention

During the Lytham Festival in England, Timberlake exhibited visible frustration while performing "Cry Me a River" due to significant sound issues that disrupted the performance. Video footage from the event documents him vocally expressing his anger toward the technical crew.

"Their marriage is in a sensitive, precarious position, and Justin shouting and cussing in public didn't win him any praise from Jessica and shows he hasn't taken her previous warnings seriously," the source said.

Biel, 43, has pushed him for years to attend anger management, but he hasn't gone. According to people close to the couple, she's now serious about walking if nothing changes. "She was shocked by this latest outburst," the insider said. "She doesn't know why he would do this and expects him to do serious work on himself. She's swearing that this time she means it, or else. The ball's in his court."

The two have been married since 2012 and share two children, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.

Lyme Diagnosis Shifts His Focus

Behind the scenes, another factor is in play. Timberlake recently revealed he has Lyme disease.

Friends say the diagnosis has been a wake-up call. "This has really opened his eyes. He knows now that he can't keep pushing at full speed without it taking a toll," one said. "He's telling people that if he's going to slow down, he wants to spend that energy on Jessica and the kids."

The couple's relationship has already weathered rough moments, including Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest in New York and a 2019 incident where he apologized to Biel after being photographed holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Doctors have told him stress management is key to his recovery, and his tour schedule has been adjusted. "He understands that fans matter," another source said, "but he's also clear that his marriage and health must take priority now."