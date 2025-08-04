Justin Timberlake's Lyme Disease Brought 'Clarity' After Months of Pain as Jessica Biel 'Could Tell He Wasn't Himself'

Justin Timberlake's recent Lyme disease diagnosis brought more than just a name to his symptoms, it gave him clarity after months of unexplained pain, fatigue and frustration.

The 44-year-old singer revealed his condition in a July 31 Instagram post, saying he wanted to "shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes." Timberlake had pushed through the final stretch of his "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour, despite nerve pain and exhaustion that became too difficult to ignore.

Biel's Intuition Prompted Medical Answers

According to a source close to the couple who spoke to PEOPLE, Jessica Biel had noticed the changes in her husband's health. "She could tell that he wasn't himself," the insider said. "She encouraged him to get checked out." That push eventually led to a Lyme disease diagnosis, offering an explanation for symptoms Timberlake had quietly endured.

"He pushed through for months before finally getting answers," the source said. "The diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues he's been dealing with."

Biel has remained "incredibly supportive" throughout, staying by Timberlake's side during what has been a challenging few months.

Timberlake initially attributed the physical toll to age and the demands of touring. "He's not 20 anymore," the insider added, "but when his symptoms worsened, he realized something deeper was going on."

Taking a Step Back, Focusing on Healing

In his announcement, Timberlake explained that performing while ill had taken a toll. "If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has- then you're aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he wrote. He described being "shocked" by the diagnosis but relieved to have an explanation for the pain and fatigue he experienced onstage.

The singer now plans to rest and prioritize recovery. "The plan is to rest, spend time with Jess and the kids and do everything he can to heal," the insider said. Timberlake and Biel are parents to sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

Though he enjoyed returning to the stage after a long hiatus, Timberlake is "relieved it's over" and ready to focus on his health.

Lyme disease, typically transmitted through tick bites, can lead to symptoms including joint pain, brain fog and nerve issues if untreated. His previous tour dates were affected by several injuries and illnesses, including bronchitis, laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

He confessed in an emotional Instagram post, "I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so they aren't misinterpreted."