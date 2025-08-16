Jessica Simpson Announces One-Night-Only Las Vegas Show This Fall

Jessica Simpson is heading to Las Vegas this fall for a special one-night-only performance.

The singer announced on Thursday, August 14, that she will take the stage at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 8, marking one of her few live appearances in recent years.

Pre-sale tickets will open on Friday, August 15, at 10 am PT, with general ticket sales beginning Monday, August 18.

The show comes as part of Simpson's long-awaited return to the music scene after stepping away from live performances for 15 years.

According to DailyMail, the Las Vegas concert arrives just as Simpson prepares to release the second half of her new two-part EP, "Nashville Canyon," on September 5.

The project marks her first new music since 2010 and reflects a personal journey of growth and resilience. The first half of the EP debuted in March, shortly before her first live performance in over a decade.

Simpson explained that the project represents her rebirth as an artist. "I've lived through the hardest parts of life, and music is what has brought me back," she shared earlier this year.

"Nashville Canyon" is for anyone who's ever been told who they are or how they should live their life. It's about finding your true voice and the courage to be exactly who you are."

Jessica Simpson to Perform at Grand Ole Opry Ahead of New Release

Besides her Las Vegas show, Simpson will also take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on September 9, joining artists like Kolby Cooper, Noeline Hofmann, and Lucie Silvas to celebrate her new release.

The return to live shows has sparked excitement among longtime fans who grew up with her hits like "I Wanna Love You Forever and With You."

Simpson's comeback has also brought her back into the spotlight in pop culture. To celebrate 20 years since "The Dukes of Hazzard," she posted a throwback video showing off her unforgettable Daisy Duke look, Billboard said.

Last month, she also appeared on the "Today" show to perform her latest single, "Fade." Despite a minor wardrobe mishap on-air, Simpson laughed it off and continued singing, proving her confidence as a performer.

The 45-year-old star has balanced her career comeback while adjusting to life after her separation from Eric Johnson earlier this year.

Though she has faced personal challenges, Simpson says her music reflects both her struggles and her strength.