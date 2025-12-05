Jessica Simpson's Divorce on Hold as She and Eric Johnson Remove Mansion From Market, Focus on Co-Parenting Amid Lingering Split

Jessica​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Simpson and Eric Johnson were pretty sure that their divorce was just a matter of time but almost a year later, they have called a truce in the war that ruptured their marriage and placed the divorce on hold.

In addition, they have removed the listing for their mansion in Hidden Hills and as they continue the co-parenting route to raise their children ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌together.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pop star, 45, and the ex-NFL player, 46, were the talk of the town in January 2025 when they announced their split after being married for ten years.

Their divorce came as a surprise just two days before they put their 13,200-square-foot, seven-bedroom Los Angeles home, that they shared, up for sale at $18 million.

However, the ex-couple removed the listing just last month which signifies that their divorce is probably not a priority.

A Focus on Family and Financial Prudence

Insiders say Simpson's focus has shifted from divorce proceedings to maintaining stability for their three children, Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, six.

"Divorce is expensive. Lawyers are expensive. Jessica is the breadwinner. She wants to keep her money and she also wants to make sure her kids are cared for in a two-parent family, whether they are officially together or not," a source explained to the Daily Mail.

Simpson and Johnson, who married in 2014, initially tried counseling but ultimately separated after concerns arose that her sobriety could be at risk.

"Her sobriety has been something she has worked on immensely as of late, and she has been doing really well with it," the source said.

Friends reportedly advised Simpson that continuing to struggle within the marriage could endanger her eight-year alcohol-free milestone, prompting her to prioritize health and family over reconciliation.

Rather than rushing a sale of the Hidden Hills mansion, the couple has decided to wait for more favorable market conditions.

"Once the economy gets better and real estate gets better, then they will officially divorce because right now, it would be bad business for both of them," the source added.

Co-Parenting Becomes Central

The estranged couple has reportedly found a way to turn their broken relationship into a functional partnership for the sake of their children. "They have steered their broken relationship into a much better co-parenting situation," the source said. "They got to this point to where they are friends, and she is more healthy in her sobriety journey."

Despite taking steps to maintain harmony, sources emphasized that there is no romantic reconciliation on the horizon.

"They have put in the work to get to a good place with their kids and each other. To ruin that now by trying to get back together is not wise, and they both realize that," the source noted.

Sobriety and Personal Growth

Simpson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been very open about how alcohol had a negative impact on her life and how her faith was absolutely necessary for her healing. She reminisced on her appearance with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020, "I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused."

In November, Simpson commemorated her eight-year sobriety anniversary on Instagram, sharing an emotional reflection on her journey.

"Eight years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing," she wrote.

Johnson has been credited as a supportive presence throughout Simpson's recovery. A friend told the Daily Mail last year, "He has been there for her in her sobriety journey and has been able to deal with all her ups and downs. He has been her rock."

After taking the mansion off the market for the second time, sources say Simpson and Johnson are not actively seeking to sell it immediately.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ November choice was made after lowering the asking price to $17.9 million.

Meanwhile, Simpson moved to a rental house in Nashville, Tennessee.