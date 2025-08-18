Taylor Swift's Obsession With Bread Fuels NFL Halftime Predictions

The speculation began after her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, where she not only announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," but also admitted that sourdough had "taken over my life in a huge way." She even joked she thinks about bread "60% of the time now," which fans quickly tied to the number 60 and the 60th Super Bowl.

I have learned so much about sourdough on this podcast 😂

Bread, Numbers, and Football

Swift's comments have Swifties looking for hidden clues. Fans quickly pointed out a coincidence. The 2026 Super Bowl will be held at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, whose mascot happens to be named Sourdough Sam. For some fans, the bread talk seemed like more than coincidence.

❤️‍🔥 Sourdough Sam is their mascot

Listeners also latched onto her playful thanks to Jason Kelce for "screaming for, like, 47 seconds" at the start of the show. Swift's 47th "Eras" Tour stop took place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in July 2023, further stoking theories of a Super Bowl connection.

On the podcast, Swift explained how she bakes constantly and sends loaves to friends for feedback. "I did the rise a little differently," she told them, highlighting how invested she has become in her new hobby. The detail only deepened speculation that the bread obsession is part of a bigger hint.

Taylor Swift could be hinting at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show:



On "New Heights," Taylor said she has watched every Super Bowl halftime show, thinks about sourdough "60% of the time," and mentioned the number 47 several times.

Coincidentally, or not, Sourdough is the San…



Coincidentally, or not, Sourdough is the San… pic.twitter.com/CgjXmRTv35 — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 15, 2025

Fans Await NFL's Decision

The NFL has not yet revealed who will headline the halftime show. For comparison, last year's performer Kendrick Lamar was announced in September, five months before his appearance. In recent years, Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre and The Weeknd have taken the stage.

Whether Swift is on the list remains unconfirmed. What is certain is her busy fall. Swift's next album, "The Life of a Showgirl," arrives Oct. 3. It has 12 tracks and a feature with Sabrina Carpenter, who previously opened on the "Eras" Tour.

Swift is also back in the studio with Max Martin, the producer behind "Blank Space." She said working with him again reminded her why their partnership clicks, noting that it challenged her to push harder and aim for her sharpest ideas.