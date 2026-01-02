Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Reflect on 'Messy' Year While Rekindling Romance

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are starting the new year together after reflecting on what they both described as a difficult and emotional past year.

The country singer, 32, confirmed that she and the 33-year-old "Outer Banks" actor have rekindled their romance on New Year's Eve through a series of social media posts.

The reveal came about three months after their breakup was confirmed in September 2025, following nearly three years of dating.

According to FoxBusiness, Ballerini used an Instagram carousel to look back on 2025, calling it "the most glittery, stress rash inducing year I've ever experienced."

While Stokes was not featured in every photo, one image showed the couple sharing a kiss, quietly confirming they were back together.

Alongside the post, Ballerini reflected on how challenging the year had been both personally and publicly.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in," she wrote, adding that much of what happened felt out of her control.

She made it clear, however, that she wanted to keep details of her personal life limited moving forward.

"I really love love," Ballerini shared. "I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns."

Chase Stokes Reflects on Lessons Learned

Stokes also posted his own message to close out the year, offering insight into what the time apart taught him.

"Something I've learned this year: don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that... are fleeting," he wrote.

He emphasized taking accountability, learning from mistakes, and choosing growth as he heads into 2026, People reported.

The couple first began dating in 2023 after sparking rumors earlier that year. They later confirmed their relationship publicly and were often seen supporting each other at events and concerts.

Their split in September was described by a source at the time as mutual, with both sides trying hard to make the relationship work.

"They're two adults who gave it their all," the source said, explaining that the breakup did not involve drama.

After the separation, Ballerini asked fans to respect her privacy and shared that she was working to protect her peace.