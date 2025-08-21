Kneecap's Mo Chara Says Terror Charge Is 'Political Distraction' Ahead of Ruling

A London judge said a decision in the terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara will come next month, after arguments over whether his charge was filed too late.

Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 20.

The case is connected to a Kneecap concert held in London in November 2024, where authorities claim he brought a Hezbollah flag on stage, RollingStone said

Officers did not learn of the incident until April 2025, with charges brought in May.

The legal fight centers on timing. Under UK law, terrorism charges of this type must be brought within six months.

Defense lawyers argue Ó hAnnaidh was formally charged on May 22—one day past the deadline.

Prosecutors insist the charge was valid on May 21, even without approval from the Attorney General at that point.

Judge Paul Goldspring shared that he's eager to get the matter settled soon, but for now, he's pressing pause and will give his decision on September 26. Ó hAnnaidh, who has not yet entered a plea, remains free on unconditional bail.

Here’s @KNEECAPCEOL returning to Westminster Magistrates Court, arriving to chants of “free Mo Chara” from the huge crowd gathered as he heads in for his terror charge hearing#Kneecap pic.twitter.com/8QgKW1MqiJ — NME (@NME) August 20, 2025

Kneecap Denies Terror Ties, Blames "Political Policing"

Outside court, Ó hAnnaidh described the case as a distraction from global issues. "We know this story is more than just about me," he told supporters.

"This is a story about Palestine and us as a distraction from the real story. We know, unfortunately, this story will end up in the media today, while Israel commits genocide at the same time."

Kneecap, known for mixing politics with music, have rejected any ties to Hezbollah or Hamas.

According to NME, the group said footage of the London show was taken "out of context" and called the charges "political policing."

They argue the case is linked to their outspoken support for Palestine and criticism of the U.K. and U.S. governments for supplying weapons to Israel.

Crowds of supporters filled the streets outside Westminster Magistrates Court, many chanting "Free Mo Chara" and waving Irish and Palestinian flags.

Police had issued restrictions ahead of the hearing under the Public Order Act, saying they aimed to prevent disruptions. Kneecap dismissed the move as an effort to paint their backers as "troublesome."

The band's manager, Daniel Lambert, thanked supporters and praised the legal team. He said they were confident the timing argument would succeed at the next hearing.

Bandmate Móglaí Bap added, "Keep talking about Palestine, keep calling it a genocide, and that's the real story. This is just another distraction."