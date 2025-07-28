Kneecap Banned From Hungary for 3 Years Ahead of Sziget Show, Calls Move 'Outrageous'

Irish rap group Kneecap has been banned from entering Hungary for three years, just weeks before they were set to perform at the Sziget Festival in Budapest.

The Hungarian government says the group poses a "national security threat" and accuses them of spreading antisemitic hate speech and supporting terrorism.

According to RollingStone, the announcement was made on July 24 by Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltán Kovács, who posted on social media: "@KneecapCEOL are officially banned from entering Hungary—for antisemitism and glorifying terror."

He later shared an official notice confirming the three-year entry ban.

Kneecap, a Belfast-based trio known for blending Irish and English lyrics with political messages, was scheduled to play at Sziget Festival on August 11.

The festival is one of Europe's biggest music events, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans every year.

Kovács claimed that the group's lyrics and past performances showed support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. "Hungary has zero tolerance for antisemitism in any form," he said, adding that if the group tries to enter the country, they will be expelled immediately.

Irish Band Kneecap Denies Crimes, Defends Pro-Palestine Stance

The band fired back with a strong response on social media, calling the ban "outrageous" and "a political distraction."

"There is no legal basis for this action," Kneecap wrote. "No member of the band has ever been convicted of any crime in any country. We stand against all hate crimes and champion love, solidarity, and calling out injustice where we see it."

They also pointed out that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently welcomed Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they described as "a wanted war criminal." The band suggested the ban was an attempt to silence criticism of the war in Gaza, NME said.

The group has sparked controversy in recent months for its outspoken support of Palestinians. At Coachella, they displayed messages accusing Israel of committing genocide. During a Glastonbury performance, they led the crowd in chanting against British politician Keir Starmer.

Band member Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) is currently out on bail in the UK for allegedly displaying the Hezbollah flag at a 2024 concert. He has denied the charges, saying the footage was taken out of context.

Festival organizers said they were disappointed by the Hungarian government's "unnecessary and regrettable" decision. Sziget's 2025 lineup includes Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and Charli XCX.