Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Opting for a Low‑Key Wedding— Here's Why

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have announced their engagement to the world, but tying the knot isn't something the couple is ready for, at least not in the public eye.

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement on Aug. 26 through Instagram, after dating for two years.

But according to one insider close to the couple, the wedding will be very different from the public spotlight on their relationship.

"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," the source explained to People magazine. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy."

Swift, 35, is also reportedly thrilled about the next installment in her life. "She's incredibly happy," the source continued. "It's all just perfect."

Kelce went down on one knee and proposed with a classic old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring, the insider revealed Swift is 'still flaunting' it to friends.

The funny engagement notice from the couple, which said, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," thrilled Swifties and created viral responses across all social media platforms.

Whereas Swift is concentrating on her Oct. 3 release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Kelce is rolling into his 13th NFL season with the Chiefs.

While they endured a difficult season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, the Chiefs are primed for a heavy Week 2 battle against the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Kansas City.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted wedding planning has yet to start.

"I haven't thought for one second about a bachelor party," he said. "But it's gonna go crazy when we get to it. That's the next step."

Swift, who was also on the podcast, called her new album a reflection of her inner process while on her Eras Tour.

This album is about what was going on behind my scenes in my inner life during this tour," she explained. "It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life."