Taylor Swift May Make Super Bowl Halftime History as Travis Kelce Prepares for Potential Final NFL Season

Taylor Swift could headline the next Super Bowl halftime show as fiancé Travis Kelce prepares for what may be his final NFL season.

Sources tell the Daily Mail that "negotiations are happening with Taylor to potentially do the next Super Bowl," scheduled for February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The NFL hopes to announce the performer just before Thanksgiving.

Swift, 34, has never performed at the halftime show but would join an elite list of pop icons who have.

Contracts are expected to be finalized by October, at which point the league will set up a commercial and photo shoot to prepare for the live broadcast.

Kelce's Final Season Could Influence Performance

The potential pairing of Swift and Kelce adds extra significance. The insider explained that, with Kelce, 35, possibly entering his last NFL season, a halftime appearance could create a lasting shared memory for the couple.

"Even if it doesn't happen next year, Swift would love to do the show a few years from now so Travis can experience it and not be in the locker room if the Chiefs just so happened to be in the game," a source told the outlet.

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, also plans to consider other performers for a country-leaning halftime experience.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced that they’re getting married! 🤍🥹 pic.twitter.com/mfD4EFEX60 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 26, 2025

An insider said Jay-Z's Roc Nation is exploring a country twist for the halftime show, possibly involving Post Malone and Jelly Roll. Roc Nation has handled Super Bowl halftime productions since 2020, with past performers including Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Dr. Dre, and The Weeknd.

Swift's "Eras" Tour has shown her ability to integrate a wide range of guest performers. During the worldwide tour.

The insider added that both Swift and Kelce are invested in the possibility.

"Not only does the Shake It Off singer want to play halftime, Kelce is also interested," they said. Even if Swift declines, she is expected to attend the game as a guest of her fiancé.

The engagement and shared interest in the Super Bowl align with Swift's personal and professional ambitions. The source noted that, while she aims to perform, "she doesn't have to do it at all – her career is just fine as it is."

The couple has been engaged in August after two years of dating.