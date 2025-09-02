Travis Kelce's Past Comments About Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Spark Buzz After Engagement

Just days after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement, an old video clip from nearly a decade ago has stirred up fresh buzz — and it's got fans talking.

In a resurfaced 2016 interview with AfterBuzz TV, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end played a lighthearted game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill." His options? Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

At the time, Kelce, now 35, made a surprising choice: marry Katy Perry, kiss Taylor Swift, and — albeit reluctantly — "kill" Ariana, Mirror reported.

"Damn, that's messed up. I don't wanna kill any of them," Kelce said during the game. "Kill Ariana, unfortunately. Love you, but you're gone. Taylor to kiss and... what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry."

Now, nearly nine years later, Kelce is engaged to Swift — the very woman he once picked just for a peck.

The clip, recently shared on social media, has fans both laughing and swooning. One user wrote, "He knew he wanted to kiss Taylor for sure but didn't even remember the third option." Another joked, "Play this at the wedding!"

Awkward moment Travis Kelce chose to marry Katy Perry over Taylor Swift.https://t.co/iS6a2Cbkr6 pic.twitter.com/JK5tth1pxV — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) September 1, 2025

Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift in Romantic Rose Garden Setting

Kelce proposed to Swift in a private rose garden at his home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The couple, who began dating two years ago, shared their big news in a joint Instagram post:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," followed by a dynamite emoji — a nod to their "TnT" nickname.

Swift, 35, showed off her stunning engagement ring at a college football game in Kansas City on August 28.

According to DailyMail, cameras caught a close-up of the sparkler — a custom Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring that reportedly cost Kelce between $700,000 and $1 million.

According to sources, he was personally involved in the design process.

Interestingly, the old clip has also brought attention back to Swift's former feud with Katy Perry. The two pop stars had a well-known falling out, believed to have inspired Swift's 2015 hit "Bad Blood.

But the past appears to be behind them. Earlier this year, Perry spoke warmly about Swift after attending her "Eras Tour" show in Sydney, saying, "I love her so much."