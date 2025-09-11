Britney Spears Defends Messy Home After Dog Poop Video Goes Viral

Britney Spears pushed back against criticism over the state of her home after fans spotted dog poop on her mansion floor in a resurfaced Instagram video.

"Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!!" Spears, 43, wrote Tuesday on Instagram. She shared her message alongside a photo of Justin Bieber and his son, Jack, adding that she was "in love with this picture."

Video Sparks Backlash

The debate reignited after a clip posted August 18 showed Spears singing while setting up a ring light. In the background, one of her dogs walked through the living room where feces was visible on the floor. At the time, Spears told fans she was "cleaning [her] house like no tomorrow."

The video led to fresh conversations about her well-being. A source told the Daily Mail the pop star was "having an episode right now" and claimed "her house is a mess." Another insider added that Spears "doesn't clean up after the dogs" and "isn't functioning like an adult would function."

Despite the concern, those close to Spears are reportedly not planning an intervention. "Those close to her have seen this over and over again," one insider said, noting that her situation is being monitored but no action will be taken.

In February 2023, friends and family arranged an intervention, but the latter decided not to go through with it as they thought the issue was "overblown."

Rebuilding Trust

Meanwhile Spears is making an effort to reestablish her relationship with her sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, after a prolonged period of separation that has negatively impacted their relationship.

Sources close to the pop star say the effort has brought new hope for the family.

"The boys are maturing, and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that," one insider told Us Weekly. "She's so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again."

Jayden has been more open to reestablishing a bond and reportedly stayed with Spears at her Los Angeles home earlier this year. "He always knew they'd find their way back to each other eventually," a source said, adding that their time together "fell right into the swing of things like the old days."

Sean has been slower to rebuild a connection. He visited during Jayden's stay but remains cautious. "They're slowly building more trust," the insider said. "Britney respects his wishes and is being very thoughtful of his feelings. They're focusing on communication without judgment of one another."

Both sons are said to be aware of Spears' mental health struggles and want to support her. "They want the best for her and know that having a relationship with her will help matters," the source explained.