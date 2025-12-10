Britney Spears Spotted Looking Disheveled While Boarding Yacht With Mystery Man in Mexico

Britney​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Spears seemed disheveled as she was boarding a yacht in Baja California Sur on Sunday.

Fans and family members have long raised their concerns about the singer's mental health.

In exclusive photos shared by the Daily Mail, Spears looked like she had just come from the beach with her long, wild blonde hair and a simple beach outfit. She was also carrying a bag and what looked like a swimsuit.

A man in a black outfit and tattooed arms, who seemed to be her security, was not far behind her, carrying a tote bag. At first, people started guessing that the man could be her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌boyfriend.

However, in a now-deleted Instagram video captured by Reddit users, Spears clarified, kissing him on the side of the head twice, that he was her cousin.

Britney Spears smiles at the camera while boarding a private yacht pic.twitter.com/9I1GSGMopE — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) December 10, 2025

She also shared clips of her day on the yacht in a pink bikini, including a moment when she captioned a video, per Page Six, "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself."

It has been confirmed that she was not drinking during the yacht outing, but after her relatives saw her disheveled hair, puffy face, and fluctuating mood, they reportedly became very worried told the singer their concerns.

"After everything, she's still naive. She is not acting in her best interest, and she is not surrounded by people who are serving her best interest either," a family insider told the Daily Mail in October. "I'm worried, and I know the rest of the family is, too."

Reports indicate Spears is feeling immense pressure in California and has expressed interest in moving to the U.K.

The Sun reported that the singer fears her father, Jamie Spears, and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, might attempt an intervention following her highly publicized conservatorship, which ended in 2021.

A source revealed, "Britney has said that she wants to live in England. Britney has been telling those around her that a foreign move or step away from LA might be nice soon."

Concerns for her safety intensified after a recent outing in Los Angeles where Spears was seen leaving a wine bar appearing disoriented and carrying a full Champagne flute before driving off. A family insider described the situation as "very distressing. It's really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger. There's absolutely nothing we can do to help her."

Another source added, "Until something horrible happens, that might be the wake-up call. But nobody is doing anything to get her the help she needs; they are just letting her do her thing... A very alarming situation to say the least."

Building a Post-Conservatorship Empire

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ spite of the difficulties that have been following her for quite a while, Spears reportedly decided to turn her attention to the creation of a business empire. According to IBT, Rather than simply concentrating on music or touring, she has deliberately broadened her portfolio to include a high-value publishing deal, a movie adaptation, and a line of jewelry.

Industry insiders are saying that this move enables the pop star to have control over her brand and career which is different from the very limited rights she had under her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌conservatorship.