Diddy to Push for Retrial or Convictions Dismissal Ahead of October 3 Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs will return to court later this month as his attorneys fight to overturn his convictions on two prostitution-related charges.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled a September 25 hearing after Combs' legal team filed a motion seeking either an acquittal or a new trial.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 55, was found guilty on July 2 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges. Sentencing is set for October 3.

Defense Says Mann Act Applied Too Broadly

Combs' attorneys argued that prosecutors stretched the Mann Act too far in applying it to the allegations. In their filing, they said evidence was insufficient to convict and claimed "spillover prejudice" from inflammatory testimony swayed the jury. They maintained that if Combs had been tried solely under the Mann Act, much of the evidence would have been inadmissible.

While Combs has not denied hiring male escorts, his lawyers insist his conduct does not violate federal law. They said he "lacked a commercial motive" and only paid escorts to perform with girlfriends while he watched or filmed, which they argue is protected under the First Amendment.

Prosecutors Push Back

Federal prosecutors urged the court to reject the motion, saying, "there was more than sufficient basis" to support the verdict. In their response, they said Combs directed the travel of escorts and participants to multiple states and countries, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, for what witnesses called "freak-offs" or "hotel nights."

Prosecutors argued that voyeurism is irrelevant under the law. "He transported escorts across state lines to engage in Freak Offs for pay. He directed the sexual activity of escorts and victims throughout Freak Offs for his own sexual gratification. And he personally engaged in sexual activity during Freak Offs," they wrote.

Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his bail request was denied. The court found him a flight risk and a danger to the community, citing a 2016 assault on singer Cassie Ventura captured by hotel surveillance video.

The September 25 hearing will determine whether the convictions stand before the scheduled sentencing.