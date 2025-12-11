50 Cent Talks Sean 'Diddy' Combs Family Connections Amid Controversial Netflix Series

50 Cent is speaking out again as his Netflix series "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" continues to make headlines.

More than a week after the documentary arrived on the platform, the rapper said he still has not spoken to Sean "Diddy" Combs himself since the music mogul's federal court case.

But he did share that he has stayed in touch with some of Combs' children, who were once interested in appearing in the project.

In an interview published Dec. 9, 50 Cent said, "I had communications with his son... They were interested in being a part of the doc because they wanted to show their perspective. They were concerned about how things would be portrayed."

None of Combs' children ended up participating, but the rapper explained that they had reached out during early stages of production, ENews reported.

The documentary has raised tension between both stars, and Combs' legal team pushed back even before the release.

On Dec. 1, his attorneys criticized the Netflix project, calling it a "shameful hit piece" and accusing the streamer of using "stolen footage."

They argued that the private material was never meant to be shared publicly. Netflix responded by rejecting those claims, saying the footage was "legally obtained."

50 Cent Defends Doc Footage

50 Cent also defended the documentary, saying the material was handled properly and adding, "I'm going to keep my sources secure."

The rapper believes that Combs may one day accept the project even if he dislikes parts of it. According to him, the series shows "the full story," including Combs' successes and struggles.

Public interest has remained strong. In its first week, the four-part docuseries pulled in 21.8 million views on Netflix.

The attention grew even more after Combs' lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company the day before release.

According to Billboard, despite their long feud, 50 Cent has worked with some of Combs' children in the past, casting Justin and Quincy in his television projects.

He also noted he has not been in contact with Diddy himself since the artist's arrest on federal charges in September 2024.

All six of Combs' older children spoke at his sentencing. Quincy told the court that his father had changed and was learning from his mistakes.

Though Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, he was convicted of violating federal prostitution laws and later received a 50-month prison sentence with time served.