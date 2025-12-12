50 Cent Claims Possession of Diddy's 140 Hours of Footage and Plans to Expose All

In the long-running conflict between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the latest twist centers on more than 140 hours of raw video recorded in the months leading up to Combs' federal racketeering and sex-trafficking case.

Jackson claims the material — originally shot for Combs' own documentary project — is now in his hands and contains revelations "that will shut everybody up."

Jackson made the assertion on Instagram this week, telling followers, "Correct 140 hours of footage. I don't understand why he filmed himself but I'm glad he filmed himself. The people supporting him will [be] very quiet when more comes out."

The footage appears in part in Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," a docuseries produced with Jackson, and it has quickly become one of the most discussed elements of the project.

How the Unreleased Footage Surfaced

The path to that material becoming public has been murky — until the documentary videographer who worked for Combs decided to explain his side.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, filmmaker Michael Oberlies said he had been documenting Combs "for over two years" and denied accusations that he leaked anything.

According to Oberlies, the footage made its way into the hands of Jackson and Netflix because a freelancer temporarily covering his duties took copies without authorization. He said the release had "nothing to do with any fee dispute or contract issue," pushing back on social-media speculation that he had gone unpaid.

Oberlies described the leak as a breach of professional ethics, saying the freelancer's actions "reflect the lack of integrity every storyteller should uphold," adding that taking material meant for his project "to advance a narrative that was not our own is both unethical and unacceptable."

Oberlies has been part of Combs' creative orbit since at least 2019, filming major events, studio sessions and, most recently, the mogul's movements in New York in the week before his September 2024 arrest.

Some of that footage shows Combs in his Park Hyatt hotel room, speaking with family, his legal team and staff, and instructing a fill-in videographer to capture "cutaway shots" of law-enforcement officers stationed across the street.

Cease-and-Desist and Pressure on Netflix

Combs' legal team attempted to stop Netflix from airing any of the material, sending a cease-and-desist letter calling the series a "hit piece" and alleging copyright violations.

Attorneys asserted that Combs "has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights," warning that Netflix was no exception, per CNN.

But Netflix and Jackson maintained publicly that the footage was "legally obtained," refusing to identify their source.

The documents also show that Jackson's docuseries features comments from a man who participated in filming Combs' private moments.