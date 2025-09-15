Jay-Z's Secret Accuser Exposed? Rapper Demands 'Jane Doe' Unmasked After Shocking Recantation

Hip-hop mogul JAY-Z is petitioning a federal court to lift the veil of secrecy from a woman suing him anonymously under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe,' contending that her persistent legal efforts are part of a concerted effort to ruin his reputation, family, and career.

As per recently filed court papers, JAY-Z's lawyers indicate the woman has already admitted on record that her abuse claims were a fabrication.

They claim that she and her lawyer, Houston attorney Anthony Buzbee, are employing the court system to recite discredited claims while shirking responsibility.

In a filing to the court, JAY-Z's lawyer W. Patton Hahn stated, "Their filings persist in advancing the same false and malicious narrative previously asserted in court and disseminated through global media, before dismissing those claims with prejudice and before Doe herself stated they were false."

The lawsuit stems from allegations originally filed—and dismissed with prejudice—in New York.

Doe had accused JAY-Z and music mogul Diddy of assaulting her at a party following the MTV VMAs in 2000.

Hahn went on to claim that the newly filed suit in Alabama is an extension of a larger conspiracy.

"By reasserting and amplifying these knowingly false allegations, Defendants seek to continue their conspiracy to inflict reputational, emotional, and economic harm on Mr. Carter, his children and his entire family, all while concealing Doe's identity," he stated.

Jane Doe's lawyers have insisted that she remain anonymous because of her mental health condition.

Her psychiatrist, in a new filing, wrote that 'public exposure would destabilize her current mental health recovery.'

But JAY-Z's lawyers respond that Doe's own public actions contradict that assertion, citing her social media accounts and previous public statements speaking about her mental health freely.

They also pointed out that the initial case was dismissed not because of fear but because Buzbee was not licensed to practice law in New York.

"Any insinuation that Mr. Carter frightened or threatened Doe is false," Hahn said. "Mr. Carter only learned of Doe's identity after Doe voluntarily dismissed her fabricated lawsuit against Mr. Carter with prejudic."

Court documents indicate that Doe was previously involved in Mental Health Court and had a charge of second-degree assault brought against her less than a year ago in the present case.

The judge has not yet decided whether Jane Doe must disclose her identity or if the case can be brought anonymously.