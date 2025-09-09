Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé Moving to the UK? Power Couple Secured Planning Permission for Rural Mega-Home

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are preparing to expand their global footprint with a major move to the British countryside.

The music icons have secured planning permission to build what has been called a "spectacular rural estate" on 58 acres of land near Wiggington in the Cotswolds, one of England's most desirable areas.

The pair, recently named the richest celebrity couple, are reportedly in the final stages of buying the property, which would put them near Great Tew, a hub for several well-known figures. Sources say they have visited local spots, including Burford Garden Centre, as they plan their new base.

Local Reaction Divided

Not everyone in the community is celebrating the news. One resident told MailOnline he did not care about the celebrity couple's arrival, saying his wife had seen them but did not recognize who they were. Another local, who works at the Falkland Arms pub in Great Tew, told The Times, "We love our local clientele and we don't want the couple's arrival to bring in a different sort."

The Carters reportedly began considering a home in the UK after wildfires in Los Angeles. "They will always be based in LA but the UK is on the agenda," a source told Eden Confidential. "Beyoncé loves the UK because they support everything she does."

Friends say the couple is focused on finding a place with "land and space" and has stayed in the area several times. They are open to short-term rentals while deciding on a permanent residence.

The purchase would expand their already massive real estate collection.

In 2017, they leased the Malibu estate La Villa Contenta shortly after Beyoncé had the twins, Rumi and Sir, for $400,000 monthly. This 12,000-square-foot property featured a theater, gym, wine cellar, and had ocean views.

Within the same year, they purchased a 30,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $88 million. The house comes with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four pools, and a 15-car garage.

"Beyoncé wants touring to feel as normal as possible for the kids, which is why hotels aren't ideal," the insider said.

In 2023, they made a purchase of a 40,000-square-foot Malibu mansion with a price of $200 million, thereby setting a new record for the most expensive home sale in California. From the records, it is evident that they have taken two mortgages on their Bel Air estate — one for $57.75 million with Morgan Stanley Private Bank and the other for $52 million with Goldman Sachs. The loans together are charging them over $500,000 a month, excluding taxes.