Diddy Scripts 15-Page 'Free Game' Course for Prison Pals: Lawyers

Sean "Diddy" Combs provided a 15-page business curriculum to fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial, his attorneys said in court filings Friday as they sought leniency ahead of his Oct. 3 sentencing.

In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, as per The New York Post, Combs' legal team described the program, called "Free Game with Diddy," as a six-week educational course designed to teach business management, entrepreneurship, and personal development to fellow detainees.

The filing said the course was offered to all residents of the special dormitory where Combs has been held since his September 2024 arrest, including Spanish-speaking inmates who participated with the aid of an interpreter.

"Despite many successes in Mr. Combs' life, he counts his 'Free Game' course as one of the most impactful and important endeavors in his life," the filing said, according to court records.

Combs, 55, has been detained at the Brooklyn facility since he was arrested in September 2024 as part of an investigation that led to his prosecution on multiple counts, including charges tied to prostitution and transporting individuals across state lines.

Jurors acquitted him of several top charges after a two-month trial in Manhattan federal court, but he was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting someone across state lines for prostitution.

The filing requesting that the judge consider time served cited Combs' efforts to provide instruction and mentorship to other detainees in support of his request for a lenient sentence. Prosecutors, however, are expected to seek more than five years in prison in their forthcoming sentencing memorandum, according to CNN.

Combs' lawyers said the program focused on the mechanics of running a business, financial literacy, and life-skills training, which they said could be used by participants both inside detention and after release. The filing described Combs as a mentor who hoped to expand similar programming to community programs outside the facility for detained youth.

A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates the Metropolitan Detention Center, did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation or comment on the existence of the course. The New York Post reported on the program on Friday, but stated that it could not independently verify the details.

Combs' case has garnered national attention due to his prominence in the music and entertainment industry. Prosecutors argued during the trial that he coerced women into sexual activities during relationships and orchestrated events involving escorts that became central to the government's case. Two women testified that he pressured them into participating in degrading sexual acts at times during their relationships.

Combs' defense maintained that some encounters were consensual and challenged the credibility of key witnesses. At sentencing, the judge will weigh those arguments along with materials submitted on the defendant's behalf, including the educational program described in the recent filing.

Sentencing submissions from both sides are due next week, and the judge will determine the appropriate punishment in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines.