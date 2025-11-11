Is That Really Diddy?' Fans React to Rap Mogul's Latest Mugshot After It Goes Viral

A newly released mugshot of Sean "Diddy" Combs has fans going crazy on social media, as the photo shows the 55-year-old music mogul looking noticeably older.

Per HotNewHipHop, the mugshot was taken on October 30, 2025, upon Diddy's arrival at Fort Dix, the New Jersey federal correctional institution where he'll carry out his four years and two months. A mugshot obtained and published by CBS News shows the Bad Boy Records founder with grey hair and a full beard.

Fans wasted no time reacting after the photo hit Instagram courtesy of The Shade Room. One fan joked, "Y'all sure know how to kick a man when he down." While another referenced the name of the facility and said, "The prison being named 'Fort Dix' does not help the situation bruh."

A third comment was more reflective in tone: The lesson from this for me is— Everything hidden will get revealed and pride comes before the fall. Stay humble. Win without ego."

Diddy's move to Fort Dix follows his request to be transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his arrest in 2024. Prosecutors confirmed that the facility does have a drug treatment and rehabilitation program, one of the reasons Diddy expressed for moving.

Following the move, his publicist, Juda Engelmayer, gave CBS News an update: "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."

Of course, not everything has gone so smoothly since he arrived. As reported by the news outlet, Diddy reportedly broke prison rules after joining a three-person conference call, which he later explained was with his lawyers to discuss, according to "The New York Times." He claimed he hadn't known the rules against group phone calls.

A jury convicted Diddy earlier this year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

But the once-high-flying mogul has remained at the center of intense public attention. The mugshot of the rap mogul has now become a symbol of Diddy's fall from grace—and a reminder of how quickly public perception can shift in today's digital world.