Diddy's Harsh New Rules After Prison Revealed — Rapper's Every Move Could Be Monitored

Sean "Diddy" Combs will face stringent conditions after his release from federal custody, as outlined in court filings and sentencing remarks, which detail a range of monitoring and rehabilitation requirements aimed at limiting his movements and reducing community risk.

According to Variety, a jury in September convicted Combs, 55, on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In a sentence handed down this month, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered Combs to serve 50 months in federal prison and to pay a $500,000 fine. The judge also imposed five years of supervised release following the prison term and outlined special conditions designed to supervise his conduct and support treatment goals.

As per NBC News, the special conditions, described in court paperwork obtained by media outlets, include random searches of persons and property, restrictions on contact with the victims identified in the case, and participation in outpatient programs for substance abuse, mental health treatment, and domestic violence prevention. Under federal supervised release rules, officers may search a person's residence, vehicle, and personal effects without a warrant if probation conditions include consent to search.

Combs has already received credit for 13 months served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Subramanian said at sentencing. It remains unclear where the music executive will serve the remainder of his term. In a recent filing, defense lawyer Teny Geragos asked the court to recommend placement at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey to facilitate participation in the bureau's Residential Drug Abuse Program and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.

"The court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense's choosing," Subramanian wrote, "but not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."

Under the terms of supervised release, Combs will be required to comply with standard conditions such as regular reporting to a probation officer, restrictions on travel without approval and adherence to federal and state law. The special conditions add an enhanced layer of oversight. Random searches aim to catch illegal activities and ensure compliance with treatment. For high-profile defendants, probation officers sometimes impose electronic monitoring or curfews; court documents do not confirm whether Combs will be subject to location-tracking devices, but they emphasize close monitoring and coordination with treatment providers.

In addition to staying away from the victims in his case, Combs must not behave in ways that might seem threatening or intimidating to witnesses. The court also required him to participate in mental health counseling and programs for preventing domestic violence. This shows a focus on tackling behavioral issues beyond substance use.

According to The New York Post, prosecutors had pushed for a longer sentence due to claims of a larger criminal operation, but the jury acquitted Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Supporters and celebrity peers have shared mixed reactions to his conviction and sentence.

Combs' lawyers have indicated they will review options to challenge aspects of the conviction and sentence. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Prisons retains authority over final placement and many operational details of how the sentence will be carried out.