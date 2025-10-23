Diddy Nearly Slit Open While Sleeping in Violent Jail Threat: 'Next Time You Won't Be So Lucky'

Hip-hop tycoon Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly experienced a harrowing episode during his stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he served his time.

The site quoted Diddy's close friend Charlucci Finney, who stated that the artist had reportedly awoken once to find another prisoner holding a weapon on him.

Telling the Daily Mail, Finney described what he was told of the terrifying moment. "He woke up with a knife to his throat," he said. "I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

Finney reiterated the seriousness of the episode. "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him," he said. "It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

The report from HotNewHipHop follows previous comments made by Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, who previously expressed concerns regarding the artist's safety when he was proceeding with his criminal case.

Steel pointed to an additional reported incident regarding another allegedly armed inmate with a razor that was intercepted by a corrections officer before it could cause damage.

Finney continued to shed light on how Diddy is coping with his incarceration. "Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family," he said. "But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual, it's not a good place to be."

He expounded further, adding, "The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, it could have been my mom, my auntie, my daughter. They try to get what they call prison justice. And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We're talking about Diddy"

In the meantime, TMZ recently revealed that President Donald Trump was reportedly mulling granting a pardon to Diddy. The claims were denied in a statement to NBC News by a White House spokesperson: "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news."

Diddy, 55, is still incarcerated serving a 50-month sentence as legal and public pressure regarding his case rages on.