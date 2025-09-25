Metro Boomin Denies Assault Allegations as Young Thug Shows Support in Court

Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin has firmly denied allegations of sexual assault, telling jurors in a Los Angeles federal courtroom that his encounters with accuser Vanessa LeMaistre in 2016 were consensual.

The producer, born Leland T. Wayne, said he had "absolutely not" assaulted her and was eager to testify to clear his name.

"I've been thinking about this day for a year," Wayne said on the witness stand. He described the allegations as "preposterous" and stressed that he always used protection.

He also revealed that losing his mother to domestic abuse shaped his view of sexual violence, saying he could never condone such actions.

The case centers on LeMaistre's claim that Wayne handed her alcohol after she had taken half a Xanax pill, causing her to black out.

She told jurors she later drifted in and out of consciousness in a hotel room while Wayne allegedly assaulted her.

"I was confused," she testified, adding that she did not report the incident immediately because she was processing her trauma, RollingStone reported.

LeMaistre's lawsuit, filed by Wigdor LLP, also cites lyrics from Metro's 2017 song "Rap Saved Me," which she believes reference her.

She connected the lyrics to her experience and said she later disclosed the alleged assault to mental health professionals and hotline workers.

Young Thug seen at court in LA to support Metro Boomin in his civil s*xual assault trial.



(via @meghanncuniff) pic.twitter.com/u1ov3JkJfm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 24, 2025

Read more: Metro Boomin Sexual Assault Allegations Head to Jury After Mediation Fails

Metro Boomin Accuser's Ayahuasca Notes Spark Debate in Court

On the stand, she described the impact of the incident, calling it one of the most painful experiences of her life.

Defense attorneys argued that LeMaistre's accusations were motivated by money.

They pointed to her notes from a 2024 trip to Peru, where she took part in an Ayahuasca ceremony and wrote plans to "blow the whistle on Metro Boomin" while also estimating financial damages in the millions.

Metro's lawyers also presented evidence that she tried to amend medical records from 2016, questioning her credibility.

According to AllHipHop, the defense further called memory expert Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, who told jurors that therapy and time can distort recollections.

She noted that LeMaistre added new details about the incident years later, raising doubts about the reliability of her memories.

Despite the controversy, Wayne received public support in the courtroom. Rapper Young Thug, a longtime friend, attended the trial, telling reporters, "I'm just here to support him."

Wayne, 32, is one of hip-hop's most influential producers, known for collaborations with Future, Drake, and The Weeknd.

He has three Grammy nominations and earned a No. 1 album with Not All Heroes Wear Capes in 2018.