Hip-Hop Producer Metro Boomin Wins Civil Trial, Jurors Reject Assault Claims

Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin has been cleared of all civil sexual assault accusations in a high-profile trial that ended Thursday, Sept. 25, in Los Angeles.

The jury, made up of five men and three women, found Leland T. Wayne — Metro's real name — not liable on all four claims brought against him by plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre.

After just about an hour of deliberation, the jurors decided that LeMaistre had failed to prove that the Grammy-nominated producer sexually assaulted her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2016.

In a statement after the verdict, Metro Boomin, 32, said:

"I'm grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me. Never in a million years would I have thought I could be accused of such a disgusting and heinous act."

According to People, he described the past year as "a very difficult time" and added that the case had cost him time, money, and missed opportunities.

The civil lawsuit, filed in October 2024, claimed LeMaistre blacked out after consuming alcohol and Xanax given to her at Metro's studio, and later woke up in a hotel room where she believed she had been raped. She alleged that the experience led to a pregnancy and abortion later that year.

Jurors Dismiss Assault Case Against Metro Boomin After Three-Day Trial

Metro strongly denied the accusations from the start, saying the sexual activity between them was fully consensual. He testified during the three-day trial, saying:

"This is crazy. I can't even believe I'm up here doing this. I would never do what she accused me of."

The trial included testimony from LeMaistre, who stated that she shared her experience with counselors and hotlines years later, according to Rolling Stone.

She also referenced a song Metro produced, "Rap Saved Me," claiming the lyrics mirrored her experience. Metro said he had no role in writing the song's lyrics.

A key moment in the trial came when Metro's attorney pointed to notes written by LeMaistre during a 2024 Ayahuasca ceremony in Peru, in which she wrote about "blowing the whistle" on Metro and named a dollar figure for damages. The defense argued these notes hurt her credibility.

LeMaistre's attorney, Michael J. Willemin, said the outcome was disappointing but added:

"Our client showed unwavering fortitude throughout this trial... We believe the verdict will ultimately be overturned on appeal."