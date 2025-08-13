Metro Boomin Sexual Assault Allegations Head to Jury After Mediation Fails

Efforts to settle a sexual assault lawsuit against Grammy-nominated producer Metro Boomin have failed, clearing the way for a trial set to begin September 23, 2025, in Los Angeles federal court.

Court documents reviewed this week show that both sides attended a mediation session on July 18 with a retired judge, but the talks did not resolve the dispute.

According to RollingStone, attorneys noted in a joint filing that "continued limited settlement discussions" afterward also proved unsuccessful.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2024 by Vanessa LeMaistre, accuses Metro — born Leland Wayne — of raping her in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2016.

LeMaistre says she met the producer in Las Vegas and bonded over shared conversations about music and the grief she was experiencing from the death of her 9-month-old son.

She claims Metro later invited her to his California studio to listen to music and relax.

According to the complaint, she took half a Xanax and accepted a shot of alcohol at the studio before falling asleep on a couch.

She says she later woke up in a hotel room to find Metro assaulting her while she was unable to move or speak.

Plaintiff Says Metro Boomin Lyrics Mirror Alleged Sexual Assault

LeMaistre alleges a chauffeur later returned her to the studio where her car was parked. She claims she became pregnant from the assault and later terminated the pregnancy.

The lawsuit also points to lyrics in Metro's 2017 track "Rap Saved Me" — performed by Offset, 21 Savage, and Quavo — that she says mirror the events.

The cited lines read: "She took a Xanny, then she fainted... She drive me crazy, have my baby." Metro has denied writing the lyrics and maintains the encounter was consensual, Complex said.

LeMaistre's attorney, Michael J. Willemin, said Tuesday that his client is eager for the case to be heard.

"We have pushed the case forward aggressively, and because of that, we are headed towards trial. We look forward to holding Mr. Wayne accountable in front of a jury of his peers," he stated.

Willemin also accused Metro of failing to comply with basic discovery requirements and court orders.

Metro's lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle II, has previously called the allegations "a pure shakedown," saying his client refused to pay LeMaistre when she approached him months before filing the lawsuit.

"These are false accusations," Hinkle said, adding that Metro plans to sue for malicious prosecution if he wins.