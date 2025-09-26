Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil Says Doctors Found Four Strokes on His Brain Scans

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has opened up about a serious health scare that nearly ended his career.

The 64-year-old singer revealed that doctors recently discovered he has suffered four strokes over the years — with the most recent one happening quietly in his sleep on Christmas night.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation," Neil described waking up the next morning unable to move his left arm and leg.

"I couldn't get out of bed. My leg wouldn't work, and my arm wouldn't work," he said. "I had to get help just to sit up."

According to Billboard, at the time, the band had announced a delay in their Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for March, citing only a "medical procedure."

Now, Neil says the truth was much more serious. After being rushed to the hospital, scans showed multiple stroke scars on his brain.

"They saw it on the scans," Neil explained. "Four scars. The doctor said they were all strokes, and I had no idea two of them even happened."

The singer declares himself "95% good" after months of difficult rehab: https://t.co/UaaGO0O7FA — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) September 25, 2025

Vince Neil Beats Odds, Returns to Stage After Stroke

Neil added that one of the earlier strokes had only caused him to lose feeling in his hand briefly, and he brushed it off.

But the latest episode left him unable to walk. "I went from a wheelchair, to a walker, to a cane," he said. "The doctor even told me I probably wouldn't be on stage again."

Despite the grim outlook, Neil was determined to return. "I said, 'No, man. I can't do that.' I just worked my butt off," he told host Eddie Trunk.

The singer, whose father also died from a stroke in 2021, underwent months of physical therapy at his home in Nashville.

He shared that he's now "about 95 percent" back to where he was before and is once again performing, RollingStone reported.

According to doctors, a blood clot in his leg traveled to his brain, causing the stroke. Neil's condition wasn't widely known until he began speaking publicly about it ahead of the band's newly launched shows in Las Vegas at Dolby Live.

"I was really sad to cancel those shows," Neil said. "But now it's worth it — I'm back on stage."

Mötley Crüe is set to perform tonight (Sept. 26) and again on Saturday (Sept. 27), followed by more shows on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3.