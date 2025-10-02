Diddy's Team Tries to Muzzle Abuse Accuser Before Sentencing in Shocking Move

Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to prevent his ex-assistant, Mia, from testifying at his sentencing this week, creating a high-stakes ruling by a Manhattan judge.

Diddy's lawyers, as reported by AllHipHop, submitted an emergency motion last Wednesday, October 1, in which they explained that the presence and testimony of Mia would be prejudicial to the court.

They demanded her testimony had already been heard during the trial and characterized another statement as "redundant and prejudicial."

Prosecutors were quick to counter, charging the Hip-Hop billionaire with trying to silence a survivor. They asserted Mia's point of view is still needed despite the jury acquitting Combs on certain counts.

As per Newsweek, Mia personally filed a written letter with the court outlining decades of claimed abuse. She started her message with a tearful observation: "I am writing to you on behalf of my younger self...the little girl who once dreamed without fear...that little girl is gone. She was buried alive by an abuser."

She explained how Combs supposedly ruled over every aspect of her life. I needed his permission for everything—when I could sleep, when I could eat, when I could use the bathroom...He created a life where nothing was mine and I lived in constant fear because his moods could determine my right to exist."

Mia also spoke of permanent trauma: "I live with chronic and severe PTSD, depression, and crippling anxiety. I suffer from deeply intrusive thoughts, derealization, panic attacks, night terrors, and insomnia...there were times when I did not want to live."

Prosecutors highlighted her bravery in staying on to testify. "Mia was brave to testify at trial and is even more brave to be willing to speak the truth at sentencing after the verdict," they stated, adding that the defense's effort to silence her "speaks volumes as to what it believes may be the impact of her telling the truth."

Defense lawyers countered that Mia's testimony would only "inflame the court against Mr. Combs" and claimed the jury's partial acquittal cast suspicion on her credibility.

In writing to the judge, Mia implored the court to impose a sentence that acknowledges the severity of her ordeal: "Please help us believe that justice can and does exist by holding our abuser fully accountable."

The sentencing comes after the judge denied Combs's motion for a new trial, calling the evidence "overwhelming." The federal prosecutors are asking for at least 11 years in prison. Combs will also be making a statement at the hearing on Friday.