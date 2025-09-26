Diddy Told to Justify Why He Needs to Wear Fancy Threads Instead of Prison Jumpsuit at Sentencing

A federal judge has ordered Sean "Diddy" Combs to provide a detailed explanation for why he should be permitted to wear civilian clothing at his Oct. 3 sentencing hearing, after rejecting an earlier, broader request for non-prison attire at a recent court appearance.

According to AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied a motion from Combs' lawyers to allow him to appear in street clothes at a Sept. 25 hearing, concluding the defense had not offered a sufficient reason for the accommodation.

In a written order, Subramanian made clear he would consider a more focused, supported request for the October sentencing, and directed the defense to explain why the limited wardrobe they seek is necessary.

Combs' attorneys have scaled back their clothing request. In the filing, they asked that the court permit him to wear two button-down shirts, two pairs of pants, two sweaters and one pair of shoes without laces for the sentencing.

That list is substantially smaller than the wardrobe allowance Combs received during his criminal trial earlier this year, when he was permitted to wear up to five items of each type to avoid the appearance of being in jail before jurors.

Combs, 55, was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution in a case brought under the Mann Act, a federal statute that bars transporting people for illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors say Combs directed and sometimes participated in the acts, secretly recorded encounters without consent and met the legal threshold for trafficking.

According to HotNewHipHop, his attorneys contend prosecutors misapplied the Mann Act, that Combs did not profit from prostitution and that payments to escorts were for private encounters with romantic partners, a practice they said is protected by the First Amendment.

The judge's scrutiny reflects how federal courts weigh requests for civilian clothing in custodial cases, particularly for high-profile defendants. Courts routinely allow ordinary dress during jury trials to prevent prejudice against a defendant who appears in jail-issued clothing; by contrast, sentencing hearings do not always receive the same deference, especially when a defendant remains in custody.

Combs has been held since September 2024 after judges rejected several bail requests. They expressed concerns about possible witness tampering and the risk of violence. His legal team is also working to overturn the conviction or get a new trial.

They argue that there were mistakes in how the law was applied and in the strength of the evidence. Subramanian heard arguments on a motion for acquittal or retrial on Sept. 25 and has not yet ruled on those requests.

The judge's order gives Combs' lawyers an opportunity to justify civilian attire specifically for the sentencing date. If the defense files the requested explanation, the court could rule before Oct. 3 whether to allow the limited wardrobe.

Sentencing will determine the federal penalties Combs faces following the conviction.