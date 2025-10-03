Hip-Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and convicted Chinese billionaire Miles Guo have struck an unlikely alliance behind bars, reportedly planning the launch of an artificial intelligence platform aimed at helping at-risk youth and former inmates, according to court documents filed this week.

The two men, both housed at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, began discussing the idea during daily conversations, Guo said in a letter submitted ahead of Combs' sentencing. Guo, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, as per BBC, described the project as a way to provide mentorship, music programs, sports opportunities and community support for young people and those transitioning back into society.

"We have spoke about creating programs to take the youth out of the street and help them with music, sports and just to find their light," Guo wrote. "Where people without the source or the funds or the connection can come to expand their minds and resources."

According to Independent UK, Combs, 55, was convicted in July on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors said he organized drug-fueled parties involving escorts but failed to secure convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors have urged the court to impose a sentence of at least 11 years, arguing that Combs has shown no remorse. His attorneys, however, are seeking a far lighter term of 14 months, citing his mentoring of younger inmates.

His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3. It is likely to draw a lot of attention due to his celebrity status and the ongoing discussion about holding public figures accountable for federal charges.

Guo, once a prominent political exile with ties to Trump allies including Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, was convicted last year in a $1 billion fraud scheme that defrauded investors through bogus cryptocurrency and membership programs, KQ X reported. A federal judge ordered him to forfeit $1.3 billion in assets — one of the largest financial penalties in New York history. His sentencing date has not been set.

In his letter, Guo praised Combs for his behavior inside MDC. "I've been with Mr. Combs now for close to 200 days, where we sleep right across from each other," he wrote. "I see Mr. Combs is a very kind, sensitive, genius person."

Despite starkly different backgrounds — one a global entertainment figure, the other a disgraced billionaire — the two appear united in their desire to repurpose their notoriety into social programs. Whether their proposed AI venture can move beyond the walls of federal prison remains unclear, but Guo's letter suggests both men are positioning themselves as reformed figures seeking redemption.