Cassie Says Jury Failed Victims in Diddy Trial, Asks Judge to Deliver Sentence That Reflects the Truth

With Sean "Diddy" Combs only days from sentencing, Cassie Ventura has urged the court to impose a punishment that reflects the reality of his abuse and not the lighter version argued by his defense.

Combs, convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, faces up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramania in New York.

In a victim impact statement obtained by Page Six, Cassie told the court that the verdict left her convinced that "victims and survivors will never be safe" and that she has "come to not trust anything."

She described years of trauma and its lingering effects, saying she still experiences nightmares and flashbacks and requires therapy to cope. "I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past," she wrote.

Cassie also told the judge she remains fearful of Combs, saying he is capable of retaliation against her and others who testified.

She said she is "very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth."

Her letter challenged claims by Combs' lawyers that he has changed, calling those arguments "not being truthful." She said the man she knew – "the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker" – is who he is at his core.

Cassie recalled how Combs denied her allegations until video evidence supported her account, after which he issued what she described as an insincere apology. She told the court, "His sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim."

Parents Urge Judge Against Leniency

Cassie's parents also wrote a letter to Judge Subramanian ahead of Diddy's sentencing on Friday.



Cassie's parents, Regina and Rodrick Ventura, also submitted a letter to Judge Subramania, warning that a lenient sentence would send a "dangerous message."

"To sentence lightly in this case that involved such vicious abuses of our daughters' body, safety and dignity is to dismiss her very existence," they wrote, according to Complex.

"A sentence that is handed down in months instead of years sends a message that such repulsive behavior can happen without meaningful consequence."

In their letter, the Venturas cited the abuse Cassie endured during her 11-year relationship with Combs, including being beaten, exposed to drugs, and coerced into sex acts with others.

"None of the sexual acts were consensual as there is no consent in a domestic violence relationship," they said, adding that their daughter continues to live with psychological and physical trauma.

The parents also recalled moments from the trial, including testimony from Regina, who said she once photographed bruises on her daughter's body and described paying Combs money under threats he would release explicit videos.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, acknowledged during trial, per NBC, that "we own the domestic violence," but denied racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs continues to deny wrongdoing on the charges for which he was convicted.