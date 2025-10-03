Diddy Made Plans in Miami For Next Week Before Sentencing Hearing

The prosecution went hard against the concept of Sean "Diddy" Combs being remorseful and aware of his crimes during his sentencing hearing. Federal prosecutor Mary Slavik took the stand and revealed that the music mogul and artist had already made plans for next week.

"Even now at sentencing for his conviction for two federal crimes... he doesn't fully grapple with how his actions got him here," Slavik said. "His respect for the law is just lip service."

"He has booked speaking engagements in Miami for next week. That is the height of hubris, your honor," she added when speaking in front of Judge Arun Subramanian.

Her words go against every sentence written by Diddy in the letter he sent to the Judge the night before the sentencing, on Friday, October 3.

"The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn," Combs wrote. However, Subramanian did not appreciate the letter, which he called "inappropriate."

The prosecution is seeking at least 11 years in prison, while the defense has argued for a more lenient sentence of 14 months.

Combs, his children, and a pastor are expected to speak to the judge. None of his victims are appearing.