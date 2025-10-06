Diddy Sued Again: Man Claims He Was Anally Sodomized, Woke Up Bleeding After Freak-Off Party

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another serious legal battle after a former intern filed a lawsuit alleging he was drugged and raped at one of the music mogul's infamous after-parties in 2014, later discovering he had contracted HIV.

As per Baller Allert, the accuser, identified only as John Doe, claims he was attempting to break into the entertainment industry when he was invited to a music video shoot in Val Verde, California, that turned into an all-night after-party hosted by Combs.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the event was filled with an abundance of cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol.

Doe alleges that after having a few drinks, he began to feel disoriented before losing consciousness. His next memory, according to the lawsuit, was "being anally sodomized by an unknown person." He reportedly blacked out again and awoke the following morning with severe pain and bleeding.

While the lawsuit does not name Combs as the direct assailant, Doe claims the incident occurred under the artist's supervision and during one of his gatherings. The plaintiff said he immediately sought medical attention, initially testing negative for any infections, but months later was informed that he had contracted HIV.

This latest accusation comes as Combs, 55, is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his October 2025 conviction on two felony counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution. The rap mogul avoided more serious racketeering and human trafficking charges that could have carried a life sentence.

In addition to prison time, Combs was fined $500,000 and will be placed on five years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

According to Hindustan Times, during his sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian described Combs' actions as a "grave abuse of power and control," addressing the harm he caused to women who were part of his inner circle. The judge said, "You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically."

Before the sentence was read, Combs issued a public apology, expressing remorse to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and others he said he "brought into [his] mess."

The new lawsuit marks yet another chapter in a wave of legal challenges facing the once-celebrated producer. Combs' legal troubles escalated in late 2023 after Ventura filed a civil suit accusing him of years of abuse, which she settled swiftly. The filing led to more federal investigations and several lawsuits claiming sexual assault, drug use, and trafficking; some of these cases involve minors.

According to USA Today, with hundreds of legal claims now linked to the hip-hop mogul, the latest accusation adds to an already sprawling list of scandals that have tarnished Combs' public image and threatened to erode his legacy in the entertainment industry.