Cassie Ventura's Attorneys Respond to Diddy's Sentencing: "Her Bravery Has Been an Inspiration"

Cassie Ventura did not appear in court or issue a personal statement after Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison on Friday, October 3. However, her attorneys released a statement on her behalf that acknowledged the court's decision and emphasized the ongoing process of healing.

"While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs," read the statement from Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog, Ventura's attorneys, "the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed."

Ventura was in a relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018. Her testimony was central to the federal case against him, and her name was mentioned directly by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian during the sentencing. She did not attend the hearing. According to her legal team, Ventura chose to stay away for emotional and personal reasons.

"We are confident that with the support of her family and friends," her attorneys continued, "Ms. Ventura will continue healing, knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."

Judge Subramanian addressed Ventura and other survivors in open court, saying, "To Ms. Ventura and the other brave survivors that came forward, I want to say first, we heard you. I know your families are proud of you. I am proud of you for coming to the court to tell the world what really happened."

Combs was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted on more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and will serve five years of supervised release.

Ahead of sentencing, Combs submitted a letter to the court acknowledging his wrongdoing and expressing remorse. In the letter, dated October 2, he admitted to being overwhelmed by excess, writing, "I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness."

He also addressed the 2016 hotel surveillance video that showed him physically assaulting Ventura.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," Combs wrote. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be."

"My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry," he added.

Ventura, through her attorneys, had previously urged the court to keep Combs in custody, stating that she believed he posed a danger to survivors who had testified. The judge denied Combs' request for release pending sentencing.

While Ventura has not spoken publicly, the statement from her attorneys and the judge's acknowledgment in court underscore the role her testimony played in bringing the case to a close.

She gave birth to her third child days after taking the witness stand on Diddy's trial.