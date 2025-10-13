Argentine Pop Singer Fede Dorcaz Fatally Shot in Mexico Days Before Competition Debut

Fede Dorcaz, a rising Argentine pop singer, actor, and model, was shot and killed in Mexico City on Thursday, October 9. He was 29 years old.

Dorcaz was reportedly on his way home after leaving a dance rehearsal when he was attacked near the Periférico Ring Road.

According to Mexico City's Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), he was shot in the neck during what investigators believe was an attempted robbery. He died instantly at the scene.

Surveillance footage reviewed by authorities shows four male suspects fleeing the area on motorcycles.

As of now, no arrests have been made, Billboard reported. The Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a formal investigation, and forensic teams have been involved in processing the scene.

Dorcaz had been preparing to appear on the popular Mexican dance competition show "Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy."

Show Pays Tribute to Fede Dorcaz After His Death

The show's team confirmed his death and posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Fede leaves a big void in our team. His memory and passion will continue to inspire us forever."

Born in Argentina, Dorcaz moved to Spain with his family at age 13. He started his career in modeling but later found success in music, releasing popular Latin pop songs such as "No Eres Tú" and "Cara Bonita." His debut album Instinto was released in 2024.

In May 2025, Dorcaz told Rolling Stone Australia, "I want to be more than just a musician. I want to show people that you can build something amazing from nothing."

Dorcaz had been in a relationship with Mexican actress and singer Mariana Ávila, who also shared a heartfelt message after his death.

According to People, in a translated social media post, she wrote, "You will always be my favorite person in the whole world. I love you, and I always will."

TV network "Hoy," which airs the dance competition Dorcaz was set to join, also paid tribute with a video showing him rehearsing.

"Thank you, Fede, for infecting us with your joy and your love for life. Forever in our hearts," the network wrote.