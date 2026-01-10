Is Kodak Black Snorting Coke on Camera? Fans in Panic After Bizarre Video

Fans of Kodak Black for a long time are very worried after seeing him look confused during a recent livestream. They are worried about his health.

The Florida native, known for his impactful music career spanning over a decade, has at times displayed troubling behavior online that has worried his supporters.

In the livestream captured by Live Bitez, Kodak Black's speech was heavily slurred, and viewers noted a white substance around his nose, raising suspicions of possible drug use. The rapper denied using any substances during the video but appeared visibly impaired.

Fans took to social media to share their distress. One wrote, as quoted by HotNewHipHop, "I really hope he gets the help he needs," while another commented, "Can't stand to see him like this." Another fan urged, "Someone save this drug addict, it's not even funny, it's sad."

Kodak Black has openly battled addiction issues in the past, and his erratic behavior has been a source of worry among his fan base. Efforts by fans to reach out often result in frustration, as the rapper sometimes responds angrily.

Kodak Black Ignites Feud with Boosie BadAzz

Compounding concerns about Kodak Black's current state is his recent public feud with Boosie Badazz. On Jan. 7, Kodak released a diss track titled "Christmas Eve," targeting Boosie with harsh lyrics. Boosie responded quickly on social media, calling Kodak "weak" and a "crackhead."

Kodak Black's fans continue to watch closely, hoping for his recovery and well-being.

Kodak Black reignited his ongoing feud with Boosie BadAzz with a new diss track released earlier this week, prompting a sharp response from the Louisiana rapper.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Kodak Black dropped the song "Christmas Eve," in which he took direct shots at Boosie BadAzz, as per XXL Magazine.

In the track, Kodak raps: "F**k that lame ni**a Boosie/Looking down on a young ni**a getting skrilla/I used to look up to Boosie, he hate I got more bread that old head stupid." Boosie BadAzz quickly responded on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) late Thursday night.

Referencing his upcoming court date for federal gun charges scheduled for Friday, Jan. 9,

Boosie wrote: "U WAIT UNTIL THE DAY BEFORE I GO TO COURT TO DROP A WEAK A*S DISS SONG LOL U A #CCCH (CLOUT CHASING CRACKHEAD)."

Boosie continued, criticizing Kodak's music and career, saying, "WHEN THE LAST TIME U HEARD SOMEBODY SAID PUT ON THAT NEW KODAK U DONE BRA YOUR CAREER IS OVER‼️YOUR MUSIC TRASH N YOUR LOOKS R EVEN WORSTONLY TIME U RELEVANT WHEN U MENTION ME R YB."

He also referenced their past conflict: "U STILL MAD U DID THAT SONG N I BLOWED U DOWN . U CANT TAKE THAT BACK ‼️U A LAME NOW N YOUR MUSIC SH*TS ANYWAY I GOT COURT TOMORROW BUT IM SURE U KNOW THATI KNOW U GO BE HOLDING THE PHONE LIKE POOKIE OFF NEW JACK CITY WAITING ON SOME BAD NEWS."

Boosie ended his post with a message of faith despite the legal challenges: "#GODGOTME ONE THANG WONT HAPPEN THO. I WONT BE CHECKING PC LIKE U DID #goodnight u #CCCH." The feud between the two rappers began in 2023 after Boosie criticized Kodak for collaborating with controversial rapper 6ix9ine on the track "Shaka Laka.