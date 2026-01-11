Laufey Keeps It Cool After Photographers Misname Her at 2026 Golden Globes

Laufey showed up at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in an ensemble meant to command attention, but a short confusion on the red carpet ended up being one of the most talked, about moments of the night.

The Icelandic Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was getting ready for photos on Sunday, Jan. 11, when the photographers kept on calling her by the wrong name.

Rather than bristle, the 26-year-old calmly corrected them, saying, "My name isn't Megan, so, I don't know..."

Footage of the exchange, which circulated widely on social media and was later shared by PopCrave on X, showed Laufey laughing awkwardly as the photographers realized their mistake.

The moment unfolded as Laufey stepped onto the carpet in a vivid, floor-length orange Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, cap sleeves and a subtle trailing hem. The look immediately caught attention — even as the name confusion briefly overshadowed it.

Social Media Reacts to Golden Globes Red Carpet Moment

Online, fans and onlookers were quick to weigh in. Some speculated that photographers may have mistaken Laufey for Megan Skiendiel of the girl group Katseye, with users sharing side-by-side photos and commenting, "omg sisters," and another said, "I see it omg." Another wrote bluntly, "They though she was Megan from Katseye lol."

Others focused less on the mix-up and more on Laufey's response.

Several praised her composure, calling it "classy and respectful," while another joked that she "handled it like a queen." Sympathy poured in as well, with comments such as "poor Laufey" and "the disrespect."

Not all reactions were supportive. A handful of users dismissed the incident altogether, writing remarks like "She's so irrelevant," and "Who invited her?" One added, "Well, no one knows who she is, no shade."

Who Is Laufey?

Born Laufey Ln Bing Jnsdttir, the singer is one who has created and established her own niche that is a combination of jazz, pop and classical influences a mix that has allowed her to be different in a very competitive music industry.

She first gained recognition publicly in her native country by participating in "Ísland Got Talent" and later "The Voice Iceland," which were the platforms where Laufey was able to sharpen her performing skills at an early stage.

The singer later relocated to the U.S. and studied at the Berklee College of Music, where she continued to evolve the sound that would eventually be her signature.

Laufey became a household name even more with her 2023 album Bewitched, a work that won her a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and established her as a voice among the new generation of artists who are being influenced by the classic genres.