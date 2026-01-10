Nicki Minaj Hit With Deportation Demands Despite Lawful US Status

Nicki Minaj is receiving a backlash that even she probably didn't see coming after publicly identifying herself with conservative political figures which, in turn, has led to thousands of people even some who used to be fans calling for her deportation despite her legal immigration status in the U.S.

The rapper from Trinidad who has been brought up in America since her early years, has lately been in the spotlight for praising President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, a step which has been seen as a significant change from her previous negative criticism of Trump era immigration policies. Her political turnaround has set off a social media storm with several petitions urging that she be returned to Trinidad and Tobago.

Change.org hosts the two petitions that together have gathered more than 130,000 signatures last week, indicating the rise of the anger of the sections of her fan base who claim that her political stance is against theirs.

Political Shift Sparks Fan Backlash

Erika Kirk: “I know that you are getting a lot of backlash from your own industry. What is your reaction to that?”



Nicki Minaj: “I didn't notice… We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the ones who are still just disgruntled.”



I’m officially a Nicki Minaj fan! pic.twitter.com/pOjp8ax1qW — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 21, 2025

In November, Minaj, 43, grabbed the headlines when she addressed the issue of Christian persecution in Nigeria at a meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. She also joined Turning Point USA's AmericaFest together with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed at a Utah Valley University event in September 2025.

During the appearance, Minaj praised Trump and Vance as "people with heart and soul" and said she "love[s] both of them," remarks that quickly spread across social media and fueled calls for her removal from the U.S.

Their appearance was followed by a backlash, which is quite surprising considering Minaj's initial position on immigration.

In 2018, she was outspoken in her criticism of Trump's policies, even saying, "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant." She later added, "I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of five."

In a 2024 TikTok livestream, Minaj acknowledged that she has never become a U.S. citizen, telling fans, "You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."

Immigration Reality Versus Online Petitions

Despite the viral petitions, immigration law experts say Minaj's legal status makes deportation highly unlikely without specific triggering factors.

Elizabeth Ricci, a national immigration expert and former adjunct professor of immigration law at Florida State University, told Mirror US that presidential authority does not extend to unilateral deportations. "Despite the viral petitions and social media outrage, President Trump cannot personally deport anyone," Ricci said. "Deportation requires formal proceedings before an Immigration Judge."

Ricci emphasized that Minaj is a lawful permanent resident, explaining, "Nicki holds a Green Card, making her a lawful permanent resident, not an undocumented immigrant."

While that status provides strong protections, Ricci cautioned that it is not absolute. "Green Card holders like Nicki aren't bulletproof," she said, noting that deportation can occur in cases involving serious crimes or fraud during the immigration process.

Read more: Nicki Minaj Steps Away From Social Media After Controversial AmericaFest Interview

Ricci pointed to potential vulnerabilities, including Minaj's 2003 arrest for criminal possession of a weapon and the circumstances surrounding her childhood entry into the U.S.

"If immigration authorities determined she had misrepresented either of these facts when applying for her green card, removal proceedings could theoretically begin," she said.

Ricci acknowledged that even back then Minaj would likely have been able to find some arguments to defend herself, one of which is a kind of relief called Cancellation of Removal for permanent residents which takes into account family hardship and long-term residence.

Ultimately, Ricci dismissed the petitions as symbolic. "The online petitions calling for Minaj's deportation are really just political theater and not the reality of our legal system," she said, adding that expressing controversial political opinions "is not currently a deportable offense."

PR Expert Warns Of Career Fallout

While Minaj's immigration status appears secure for now, public relations experts say the political controversy may have lasting professional consequences.

Ryan McCormick, a PR specialist who spoke to Mirror US, said Minaj's decision to embrace partisan politics was risky.

"From a PR perspective, Nicki fully endorsing President Trump and getting very political was guaranteed to alienate a sizable portion of her fan base," he said.

McCormick noted that the damage has not yet translated into canceled shows or lost endorsements, adding, "Her streaming numbers remain stable at 44.7 million monthly on Spotify." Still, he predicted the backlash could dim her long-term appeal. "I call this a considerable career blunder," he said, advising other artists to "make beautiful music and don't get involved in political affairs."