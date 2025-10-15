Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans With Her Music Debut on 'Fourth Strike' Featuring Terror Jr

Kylie Jenner has officially stepped into the music world. The beauty mogul and reality TV star surprised fans on Tuesday, October 14, by releasing her first-ever song, "Fourth Strike," a collaboration with pop duo Terror Jr.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur, known for her billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics brand, revived her old alter ego "King Kylie" for the track, which serves as a nostalgic nod to her early social media days and her 2016 collaboration with the same group.

Terror Jr's earlier single "Three Strikes" was famously featured in a Kylie Cosmetics ad almost a decade ago, sparking rumors that Jenner was secretly the singer.

This time, those whispers became reality. According to US Magazine, Jenner's voice is front and center on "Fourth Strike," where she softly sings, "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right," closing the song with a whisper of "King Kylie."

Her smooth, breathy tone rides over an electro-pop beat that fans have described as both dreamy and confident — a fitting debut for someone who has built an empire on reinvention.

When the rumors, the mystery, and the lore become reality . . .



Fourth Strike with King Kylie



🍇 Out Everywhere Now 👑 pic.twitter.com/6Ki6kUNF7B — Terror Jr (@terrorjrmusic) October 14, 2025

Kylie Jenner Revives King Kylie Era

Jenner celebrated the release on Instagram with behind-the-scenes clips from her recording session and moments of her playing the track for her two kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

"AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!" she wrote.

"There was a little rumor 10 years ago that I was the one actually singing on "Fourth Strike!" It wasn't me (wish it was), so I had the idea to come together for "Fourth Strike" and it would actually be ME featured!"

The song's release came just days after Jenner teased her King Kylie Collection, a relaunch of fan-favorite makeup products that helped make her brand a global success, Billboard reported.

The new collection ad even features "Fourth Strike" in the background, echoing her first collaboration with Terror Jr in 2016.

In a separate Instagram post, Jenner thanked her fans for their longtime support, writing, "This King Kylie Collection is truly for you. You're the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn't be here 10 years later without your support."

Longtime followers may recall her viral "Rise and Shine" moment from 2019 — but this time, the vocals are part of a full-fledged track.