Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Fuel Rekindled Romance Rumors After Flirty Instagram Exchange

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are fueling rumors of a romantic reunion after a surprising social media exchange that caught fans' attention this week.

The 37-year-old model, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, posted photos on Instagram Tuesday showing herself dressed in white beside a Ferrari.

What stood out wasn't just the glamorous look — it was her caption: "This love is forever @robkardashianofficial."

Fans immediately noticed that Kardashian, 38, "liked" the post, adding to speculation that the former couple might be rekindling their relationship, PageSix reported.

Chyna and Kardashian share an 8-year-old daughter, Dream, and were once one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

They began dating in early 2016, got engaged shortly after, and welcomed their daughter later that year. However, their relationship ended in 2017 after months of public disputes and legal battles.

Blac Chyna said “This love is forever ♾️” and tagged Rob Kardashian — and he even liked it 😳 The 2010s just called, they want their Calabasas chaos and fairytale drama back! Are we witnessing a reunion or just a little nostalgia in high heels? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/zuA5tq7jAw — Ⓑⓛⓐⓒⓚ &⃝ Ⓟⓔⓣⓣⓨ (@black_and_petty) October 15, 2025

Chyna Reflects on Custody Battles



In the years since, the two have faced their share of challenges. Chyna sued Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie for defamation, claiming they influenced E! to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."

The court ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2022.

Despite their rocky past, Chyna recently revealed that their relationship as co-parents has greatly improved.

"My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing," she told sources in August. "For parents that's going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better."

According to Yahoo, she also shared some advice for other parents navigating custody arrangements: "If you're going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business."

The mother of two, who also shares a 12-year-old son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga, is currently single after ending her engagement to rapper Derrick Milano in July. The pair had been together for more than a year before parting ways.

Rob, meanwhile, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his split from Chyna and hasn't been linked to anyone publicly.