Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Fuel Dating Buzz With PDA-Filled Yacht Day

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are stirring up dating buzz after being spotted getting cozy on a private yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.

In photos released on October 12 by The Daily Mail, the 40-year-old pop star and 53-year-old former Canadian Prime Minister were seen embracing and kissing.

Katy, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, had her arms wrapped around Trudeau, who was shirtless in jeans. At one point, Trudeau was seen holding her closely from behind.

This sun-soaked yacht outing comes nearly three months after the two were first linked. Back in July, Katy and Trudeau were spotted dining together at Le Violin restaurant in Montreal, ENews reported.

Two days later, Trudeau was seen attending Katy's Lifetimes Tour show at Montreal's Bell Centre, smiling as he watched her perform.

Both Katy and Justin are newly single. Katy ended her longtime relationship with actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

The pair share a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Meanwhile, Trudeau announced his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three children.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing on each other aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California amid the relationship announcement. pic.twitter.com/e5ZJV79yg8 — Dan-i-El (@Danielibertari0) October 12, 2025

Read more: Katy Perry Split From Orlando Bloom Viewed As Rebrand Opportunity Amid Fading Music Career

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Have 'Mutual Interest'

Though neither Katy nor Trudeau has publicly addressed their rumored relationship, sources close to them have offered insight.

According to People, one Canadian insider said in August, "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes. They have a lot in common."

Another source added that despite the mutual interest, personal responsibilities may slow things down.

"They both have kids and busy schedules. But since they each have co-parents, it gives them some flexibility," the source said.

However, another insider close to Perry suggested that things may be more casual than they appear.

"Although they have shared interests and plenty to talk about, dating just isn't on her radar," the person said. "She's stayed in touch with Justin, but there are no current plans for another meet-up."

Still, their recent affectionate yacht outing is keeping rumors alive.

When asked about the original July dinner, a separate source said Trudeau "didn't expect it to be a big deal" and "would've preferred it stay low-key."